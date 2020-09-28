Amitbhai Free Fire: Real name, ID, rank, stats, and more

Desi Gamers, popularly known as Amitbhai, is a Free Fire content creator and streamer. He regularly uploads content related to the quick-paced battle royale on his YouTube channel.

In this article, we discuss his real name, ID, rank, stats, and more.

Amitbhai's Real Name

Amitbhai's real name is Amit Sharma.

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID and Ranks

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID is 206746194, and his in-game name is AMITBHAI. He is also the leader of the SURVIVORS✰✰✰ guild.

In the ongoing ranked season, he is placed in the Diamond III tier. On the other hand, he's placed in the Gold I tier in Clash Squad mode.

Amitbhai's Stats

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Amitbhai has 251 victories in 2948 solo games, which comes down to a win rate of 8.5%. He has racked up 6380 kills in this mode, with a decent K/D ratio of 2.36.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous Free Fire content creator has played 3630 games and got better of his foes on 655 occasions. He has amassed 9289 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 3.12.

Amitbhai has also played 6753 squad games, registering 1959 victories and notching up 17500 kills with a sublime K/D ratio of 3.65.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 180 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and won 24 of them, having a win rate of 13.33%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 59 duo matches and clinched 5 of them. He also has 202 kills with a remarkable K/D ratio of 3.74.

Amitbhai also has ten solo victories in 52 games, racking up 173 kills at an exceptional K/D ratio of 4.10.

Clash Squad Career

Clash Squad stats

He has played 584 games in his Clash Squad Career and won in 332 of them.

His YouTube channel

Amitbhai started content creation on YouTube around a year ago. The first video on his channel dates back to October 2019. The YouTuber has since then uploaded a total of 700 videos and garnered over 597 million views combined.

His social media accounts

Amitbhai is active on Instagram and Facebook.

