BNL's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Free Fire has become one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. Due to this, there has been a rise in content creation and streaming related to this title. BNL, or Oussema Loumi, is a renowned Tunisian Free Fire content creator.

This article takes a look at his in-game details.

BNL’s Free Fire ID number

BNL’s Free Fire ID number is 297929835, and his IGN is OP BNLシ. He is also part of the □OVER✓POWER□ guild, which the other famous content creator, Vicenzo, is also part of.

BNL’s Free Fire stats

All-time stats for BNL

Lifetime stats

BNL has featured in 16523 games in the squad mode and got better of his foes in 2822 matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 17.07%. He has registered 59644 kills at a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.35 and an average damage per match of 1416.

Coming to the duo mode, he has 84 Booyahs in 763 games. The famous content creator has racked up 1428 kills at a good K/D ratio of 2.10.

The YouTuber also has 78 victories from 1232 matches, in the process registering 2385 kills for a notable K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for the streamer

BNL has played 982 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 127 games, having a win percentage of 12.93. He has amassed 4171 kills, maintaining an exemplary K/D ratio of 4.88.

Clash Squad career

Clash Squad stats fr Oussema

BNL has played 391 games in this mode and won 73.91% of them, i.e., 289 matches. He has 3268 kills for a KDA of 2.96.

His YouTube channel

BNL started making Free Fire content on YouTube in June 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 216 videos. Currently, he has over 3.94 million subscribers and over 245 million views combined as well.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on his Instagram account; you can click here to visit his profile.

