How to play Free Fire on laptops using an emulator in 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire is perhaps the most downloaded and played battle royale games on the mobile platform. This can be credited to the frequent updates that present new features and exclusive in-game events.

These have not just kept the current players occupied with the game but also gathered a large group of new players.

Currently, Free Fire is accessible on the Android and iOS platforms. Thanks to its popularity that several players wish to play this battle royale game on their laptops and PCs via emulators.

This article provides a detailed guide to install and play Free Fire using an emulator.

Guide to download and play Free Fire on laptop/PC with emulators

Various emulators are available in the market like GameLoop, BlueStacks, NoxPlayer, and MEmu.

Players can follow these steps to download and install Free Fire on BlueStacks, NoxPlayer, and MEmu:

Step 1: Players can download the emulator from the respective official websites.

Bluestacks: Click here

NoxPlayer: Click here

MEmu: Click here

Step 2: Then, they need to install the emulator on their preferred device.

Step 3: After the installation process of the emulator is complete; they can open the emulator and click on the Google Play Store and log in with their accounts.

Search for Free Fire on the Google Play Store and install it (Image via RKV Gaming/YouTube)

Step 4: They need to search for Garena Free Fire in the search bar and select the most relevant result.

Step 5: They must then click on the "Install" button. The download and installation process will begin.

Adjust the Key mappings (Image via RKV Gaming/YouTube)

Step 6: After the download is complete, players need to run the game within the emulator and can adjust the key mappings according to their preference.

Image via RKV Gaming/YouTube

Step 7: After the key mappings are adjusted, players can enjoy playing Free Fire on their laptops or PCs.

Players can also go for another popular emulator option called GameLoop.

They need to follow the steps given below to install the game on GameLoop:

Step 1: They must download and install the GameLoop emulator from the official website or by clicking here.

Step 2: Then, they should open the emulator and search for Free Fire in the search bar.

Step 3: Click on the download button.

After the downloaded and installation process is complete, users can enjoy the game.

