How to play Free Fire on PC Emulators: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire is largely known for its vast and distinct in-game features. The game has amassed a lot of popularity since its release and has earned many commendable accolades.

Though Free Fire is a mobile game, many players desire to play this game on PC. Emulators are software that enables users to run mobile applications on PCs.

This article shares a detailed guide on playing Free Fire on PC Emulators like Bluestacks in 2021.

How can gamers play Free Fire on emulators: Step-by-step beginners guide

There are several emulators available in the market that offer varied features. However, Bluestacks is one of the most popular options and is also easy to use.

Players can enjoy the benefits of customizing in-game controls, a real-time translation of gameplay, and an 'Eco mode' that optimizes PC usage while running multiple applications.

Follow the steps given below to play Free Fire on PC using the Bluestacks emulator:

Step 1: Download and install Bluestacks on PC. Click here to visit the official website of Bluestacks and download the latest version of Bluestacks 5.

Official website of Bluestacks

Step 2: After the emulator is installed, run the Bluestacks software and log in to their Google account on the application.

Step 3: Open the Google Play Store application on Bluestacks and search for Garena Free Fire using the top's search bar.

Step 4: Lastly, click on the install button. After completing the installation process, players can find the game installed on Bluestacks and enjoy playing Free Fire on a PC.

Players may follow similar steps to download and play Free Fire with other emulators.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, new players often search for these tips and tricks.