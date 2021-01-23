How to play GTA 5 on mobile using the official Steam Link app: Step-by-step beginners guide

GTA 5 is the latest installment of the renowned Grand Theft Auto series and is one of the highest-selling entertainment products of all time.

Even though it was released over seven years ago, the game is still quite popular in the community, courtesy of its immersive storyline and the Online mode.

Many users want to play GTA 5 on their phones. However, the game is not available on the mobile platform.

Fortunately, players can mirror and play GTA 5 using the Steam Link application.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can set up the Steam Link application to mirror and play GTA 5.

How can users play GTA 5 on their mobile devices using the official Steam Link?

(Note: Players require a PC/laptop which can run GTA 5. They also must have a good internet connection and a decent mobile phone connected to the same network to mirror the game using Steam Link.)

Players can follow the steps given below to play GTA 5 on mobile using Steam Link:

Step 1: Players would first have to download Steam Link from the Google Play Store. They can click on the link given below to visit the Steam Link page on Play Store.

Steam Link: Click here

Steam Link on the Google Play Store

Step 2: Next, they should pair their device to the Steam app on their PC/laptop.

Pair the device

Step 3: Players should then click on the ‘Start Playing’ option after the device gets paired.

Step 4: Their screen will transition to the ‘Big Picture Mode,’ and the screen of their PC/laptop will start getting mirrored on their phone.

Step 5: Lastly, players have to select GTA 5 from their Steam Library and tap on the ‘Play’ button. GTA 5 will soon commence, and users will be able to enjoy the game on their mobile devices.

GTA 5 on Steam Link

Note: The game should be running on the PC/laptop screen of the user.

This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

