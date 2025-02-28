Monster Hunter Wilds is designed with an immersive multiplayer experience, but not everyone wants to share their hunts with others. Whether you prefer the solitude of solo play, or just want to avoid interruptions, knowing how to play Monster Hunter Wilds offline can be a game-changer.

While the game automatically connects to an online lobby with up to 99 players, it's possible to switch to an offline mode (workaround) for a more private experience. Here’s how to do it.

Switching to offline mode in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hover to the menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

To play Monster Hunter Wilds off the grid, you will first need to go to the game's lobby settings. Begin by talking to Alma at any Quest Counter. Go to the Change Lobby Menu via the shoulder buttons. From there, choose the Online Single Player option. While the name may be confusing, this mode keeps other players from joining your session, basically providing you with an offline experience.

The game will reset your instance in a single-player environment so that you can play MH Wilds without any multiplayer distractions.

Is it really offline?

A still from MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Keep in mind that opting for the Online Single Player setting retains your connection to the game servers, and as such, you'll still get event quests and updates. For going completely off the grid, remove your console or PC from the internet. This does away with all the online features, allowing you to indulge completely in the single-player adventure.

That, of course, is also accompanied by forfeiting time-limited events and multiplayer SOS Flares.

Using private lobbies for solo play

Another way of playing alone is to set up a Private Lobby. This will keep you in touch with the server but won't allow anyone else to join your game. Go to the Change Lobby Menu via Alma's Quest Counter and choose the Private Lobby option. This is convenient if you need to play single-player hunts without disconnecting while still being online to get game updates and event quests.

SOS flares and assistance

MH Wilds has an SOS Flare mode, which allows you to summon help when you encounter difficult enemies. If you're Offline, using an SOS Flare will send NPC support hunters rather than other players. This maintains the balance of the game and avoids leaving you alone without help.

In Single Player or Private Lobby modes online, you can still send an SOS Flare and wait for actual players to arrive if you find yourself in need of assistance.

