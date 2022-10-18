How to play as NHL 23 mascots in the game?

NHL 23 is a very serious game to a large extent as it tries to simulate the sport of ice hockey as authentically as possible. Plenty of licensed teams, including franchises and national sides, offer a healthy choice to the players. However, it's still a video game at the end of the day, and EA Sports has ensured that players can get a dose of it when they want.

Mascots are present in the game, and they represent almost all the franchise teams that are present in the game. While the option is restricted to just one, in the beginning, it quickly expands as players can unlock more of them.

Interestingly, mascots can also be played in a fun mode called "Threes." While players will be limited initially, more mascots will be unlocked as they progress in NHL 23. While the mode and playing with the mascots isn't the same as playing with good teams, it's different from the usual offering.

NHL 23 has the official mascots of many teams, and players can unlock all of them by playing the game

Playing with mascots in NHL 23 is extremely simple, as the game has a dedicated mode. The Threes mode can be selected from the available options, and players can use all the available ones. If players feel restricted by their available choices, they will have to unlock more by playing the other modes.

The Threes game mode is an exciting take on the typical ice hockey game. Mascots don't have the same stats as the pros. Giving them such stats would be unfair in a larger context; hence, EA Sports has avoided doing so in NHL 23.

The special game mode is played on a much smaller rink than a standard one. Each match lasts for three minutes, and the task is simple - score a greater number of goals. The only available opponent is the AI, and this mode doesn't have PvP enabled in it.

Faceoffs and penalties are also disabled due to the nature of these games. In fairness, it's a fun mode that allows players to try something different and eliminate boredom. However, plenty of game modes are available for those who are into ice hockey.

NHL 23 offers players an offline and online experience, with the Franchise Mode bigger than ever. Players can select the team they want and take them to newfound glories. Each franchise offers a new set of challenges and pressures, and no two tasks will be the same.

The online versus mode allows players to take on each other in direct matches. There's also the HUT mode, the game's take on the Ultimate Team mode in FIFA 23. This mode lets players make their custom squads and then out-compete their opponents. There are matches against other players and AI, which offers a different experience for everyone.

Returning to the Threes mode, players must start with The Gnash from the Nashville Predators. The more players play the game, the quicker they unlock the remaining options.

Poll : 0 votes