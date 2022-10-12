NHL 23 EA Play trial - How to play the game for free

All EA Play subscribers have an excellent opportunity to try NHL 23 and all the content on offer. The service from Electronic Arts offers several games to its subscribers at a low monthly cost and even offers a trial on recent releases. Moreover, the service is also integrated into the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

While several games are available in the catalog, recent releases aren't instantly added to it. However, subscribers can still enjoy the taste of the releases thanks to the trial it offers. The trial is available to all those who want to get a taste of FIFA 23. The same can be said about the upcoming release of the ice hockey simulator.

NHL 23 is available during the early access period, and players can jump into the game to enjoy all the game modes. However, that will require players to buy the premium edition, which comes with early access. Thanks to the trial, interested parties can try out the game, and it has to offer without spending big.

NHL 23's trial is now active and comes with all the game modes unlocked

EA Play's trials apply to all recent releases and offer 10 hours of full gameplay. During that time, players can access all game modes included in this year's release.

To access the trial, players must choose the trial edition from a player's respective platforms. Since the game is only available on consoles, players must go to the dedicated stores and select the trial from the available options.

This will allow players to download and install NHL 23 on their system, and then players will be able to enjoy the game. As mentioned above, all the modes will be available irrespective of the generation of consoles. It won't require additional costs separately from the amount required for an EA Play subscription.

There are certain benefits to the trial aside from the fact that it doesn't cost anything more. The trial also covers the early access period, which is only available with the X-factor edition. This will allow standard edition buyers to enjoy up to 10 hours of gameplay and continue their journey from October 14.

The trial's progression can also be retained if someone hasn't bought the game. Once the trial is converted to a full release, all the progress made will be transferred. This is an excellent option as it allows players to try the game and retain the progress they make. In addition, they will also keep hold of any rewards they have earned.

Many new features have been added to NHL 23, with crossplay being interesting. Before this, players were restricted to their platforms when matchmaking was a concern. That will no longer be the case as Xbox, and PlayStation players will be able to play against each other.

Additionally, EA Sports has made the crowds and stadiums much more authentic, as the new atmosphere will match real-life situations. Additionally, ice hockey stars in the game will now make much more realistic movements. This is in tune with how they often make last-gasp moves to score a goal. All of these can now be enjoyed in NHL 23 with the EA Play trial, and players can play solo or against each other.

