NHL 23 early access - How to play, features, and more

October 11 marks the start of the NHL 23 early access period, and players can jump in to play all the game modes. EA Sports has followed the same system with the ice hockey simulator that it has with FIFA 23.

Over the years, the series has become a staple for ice hockey fans due to its exciting mechanics and authenticity. Fans can enjoy licensed teams and players, and clash heads in various game modes.

While players will have to wait until October 14 to buy the game, they can still play up to 72 hours of early access starting today. This period unlocks the full gaming experience, giving hardcore fans a big advantage. Getting a headstart over others can be beneficial in multiplayer modes. Here's all the relevant information for those who want early access.

NHL 23 early access comes in selective fashion but offers the full experience

EA Sports has recently added an early access period to all its sports game franchises. This began with FIFA 23 as all owners of the Ultimate Edition and EA Play trials were able to get access to 72 hours of extra gameplay. NHL 23 fans can also experience the same, with its early access having already begun.

Players can still jump in if they haven't, and the process is quite simple. The game is available in two versions - Standard and X-factor. The Standard Edition is a cheaper option with a few bonus items. Players can access the game with this edition but only on October 14. However, there's a nice alternative.

The X-factor edition offers a much more premium experience but at a higher cost. This includes 72 hours of extra gameplay in which all the game modes will be available to the players.

Another way to gain early access is with a membership of EA Play. With this subscription, players can enjoy up to 10 hours of NHL 23 trial and get the game at a discount. They will retain all their progression if they decide to convert their trial into a full purchase.

This year's game has retained some popular elements from the past, and EA Sports has added some new features. The biggest one is the introduction of crossplay across all the game modes.

All current-gen platforms can play against each other. This is set to increase the competitive spirit and make matchmaking quicker.

In other changes, players will be able to enjoy a higher degree of authenticity with last-ditch attempts to score goals. This will resemble the same movements that professionals attempt to score a goal in real life. Additional improvements have been made to the atmosphere and crowd reactions. The environment will be much more reactive to real-time situations and act accordingly.

All of this can be tested immediately if someone participates in the early access period of NHL 23.

