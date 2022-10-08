FIFA 23 crossplay not working - Potential fix and solutions

Crossplay is arguably FIFA 23's biggest change over the past versions, as EA Sports has implemented it following a successful trial earlier this year. This feature allows players to compete against one another across different platforms.

The biggest advantage of this feature has been quicker matchmaking, as clashes can take place between multiple platforms. All current-gen consoles and PC players play in the same pool, while the older-gens compete against each other.

That being said, crossplay can sometimes not work as intended and can cause trouble for players. Thankfully, they can fix the issue by following some simple steps. While the solutions are based on trial and error, they should solve most of the problems.

FIFA 23 crossplay offers players the ability to test themselves against users on different platforms

The great thing about crossplay in the game is that it comes enabled by default. In other words, the feature should immediately work when starting matchmaking in different game modes. If it's not working, the first step a player needs to take is to ensure that it's turned on.

This can be done easily within the game. Players need to go to the customize tab and set their preferences in FIFA 23. In the customize section, one must pick online settings from the available options and select matchmaking. Players will have the option to toggle the crossplay feature on and off. As mentioned above, it needs to be enabled.

Despite being turned on, there can be certain issues that could restrict the feature. If there's server maintenance taking place for a particular platform, matchmaking will likely fail, as players on them won't be able to enter the game.

Ensuring the restrictions of ports on someone's network is also important. Strict NAT types can often curb crossplay and normal matchmaking at times. It can also restrict online play. Thankfully, it can be rectified differently based on the platform a player uses. Keeping an open NAT type can sometimes do wonders as well.

Another issue could involve players having different settings in FIFA 23. All players must have matchmaking enabled, even for friendlies. This should be the case across all platforms.

While there have been several issues at launch, crossplay in the game has worked more or less as intended. Most of the issues have occurred due to bugs that cause the feature to not get turned on automatically. Switching it on manually tends to rectify that error.

The crossplay feature is available in different game modes across normal and Volta matches. However, one major area where FIFA 23 doesn't have crossplay is the Pro clubs, much to the ire of the fans.

