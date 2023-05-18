How to play as Nicolas Cage in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is no stranger to adding random and whacky DLC costumes to the game. From the Walking Dead-inspired survivor skins to the Resident Evil collboration, there's plenty of DLCs to customize your gameplay experience in Behaviour Interactive's long-running multiplayer horror title. With the game's seventh anniversary looming, the developers have announced a new DLC for the game.

Charismatic actor Nicolas Cage, whom you might know from movies like Ghost Rider (2007), National Treasure (2004), and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022), makes an appearance in Dead by Daylight as a DLC costume. Although details are sparse, it is known that the DLC will be a survivor costume.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to get and equip the Nicolas Cage DLC costume in Dead by Daylight, as soon as it's available for download.

Nicolas Cage will play the role of a survivor in the upcoming DLC for Dead by Daylight

As of writing this article, developer Behaviour Interactive has not revealed much information on the Nicolas Cage DLC, apart from a short snippet of the actor's in-game character model. The announcement post on Dead by Daylight's official Twitter account reads:

"It’s the performance of a lifetime."

This was followed by:

Behaviour Interactive will likely share more information on the Nicolas Cage DLC on July 5, 2023. Meanwhile, the developers have many plans for the game's upcoming seventh anniversary, which they will share via an offical livestream on May 19, 2023.

It is unknown what the Nicolas Cage DLC will comprise, apart from the actor's playable likeness. However, given the DLC is a survivor character, playing as Cage in DbD will be as easy as selecting the characer from the roster of survivors and choosing the game mode you want to play.

The Nicolas Cage DLC, much like most other collaborations and DLC packs, will most likely be a paid piece of content that will require a one-time purchase. Once you purchase the DLC, you can simply select the character from the start menu before starting any of the available game modes.

Tune in for the Anniversary Broadcast on Friday, May 19th at 1:30PM ET for an early start to our yearly festivities, and some more surprises!



Learn more dbd.game/3MBdBfz We've started the party early, but there's still a lot more to celebrate!Tune in for the Anniversary Broadcast on Friday, May 19th at 1:30PM ET for an early start to our yearly festivities, and some more surprises!Learn more We've started the party early, but there's still a lot more to celebrate!Tune in for the Anniversary Broadcast on Friday, May 19th at 1:30PM ET for an early start to our yearly festivities, and some more surprises!Learn more 👉 dbd.game/3MBdBfz https://t.co/pxeVqDBSXC

The Nicolas Cage survivor costume is easily the most intriguing post-launch DLC released by Behaviour Interactive for their multiplayer survival-horror game. It remains to be seen how the costume looks during moment-to-moment gameplay. After all, it's not everyday that you get to play as the flamboyant Nicolas Cage.

