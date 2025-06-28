How to play Persona 5: The Phantom X in region-locked countries - Possibilities explored

If you're trying to play in region-locked countries and access Persona 5: The Phantom X, chances are you're staring at a message that says “This item is currently not available in your region.” That’s because the game hasn’t launched globally yet and is restricted to a few selected regions.

That said, if you’re in a country where the game isn’t available but still want to play, there’s a possible method to get in. Here is a guide for playing in region-locked countries in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Note: You might run into region errors or download restrictions even after following all the steps, depending on your device or Google’s current enforcement. It’s the most reliable workaround available at the moment for region-locked countries, but results can vary.

Possible method to play Persona 5: The Phantom X in region-locked countries

Hover the mouse over the create account option (Image via Google)

Use a VPN to switch your region

First, download and install a reliable VPN. You can go with a free one if you’re testing it out, but a paid VPN is recommended for stability. Connect to a country where Persona 5: The Phantom X is officially supported — typically the USA, Canada, or the UK. Once you're connected, keep the VPN running throughout the next steps.

Create a new Google account in incognito

Open a new incognito/private browser window while the VPN is still active. Head to Google and create a fresh account. During setup, make sure the region you select matches the one your VPN is connected to (for example, if your VPN is set to the UK, pick the UK as your country during sign-up).

When it asks for a phone number, go ahead and use your own. It won’t affect the region lock or account access in any way, so there’s no need to rely on temporary numbers. Once that’s done, your Google account should now reflect the correct region.

Download via Google Play Games on PC

Now that you’ve got the account ready, head to the official Persona 5: The Phantom X page on the Google Play Store (still using VPN) and hit Install on Windows. This will initiate the installation of Google Play Games beta on your PC— this is the official way to play the mobile version of P5X on desktop.

Once Google Play Games is installed, log in using the new Google ID you just created. You’ll be asked to set up a gamer profile. After that’s done, search for Persona 5: The Phantom X within the app and start the installation process. When the big download begins, you can disconnect the VPN — you won’t need it anymore to play the game moving forward.

Bind your game account

Once you’re on the title screen, be sure to bind your guest account with your Google account. This step is critical — doing this ensures your progress is saved both locally and on the cloud. If anything happens or you reinstall the game later, you won’t lose your save data.

Can you play P5X in region-locked countries through Steam?

No, at least not right now. Steam's region policies are stricter than mobile platforms. Even if you try spoofing your location with a VPN, Steam also checks your payment method, IP history, and regional pricing. Faking these can result in penalties or even a ban, so it’s not worth the risk.

For now, Google Play Games for PC is the safest and most legitimate route for players in region-locked countries.

That concludes our guide on playing Persona 5: The Phantom X in region-locked countries.

