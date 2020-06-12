How to play PUBG Mobile lite on Gameloop

Let's take a look at how PUBG Mobile lite can be played on the Gameloop emulator.

Gameloop is an emulator using which players can play mobile games on their PC.

PUBG Mobile lite is the lighter variant of the renowned battle royale game PUBG Mobile. It is specifically made for players who have low-end devices. It allows the players to have an experience very similar to players who play the main version.

There are a few players who want to play PUBG Mobile lite on their desktop. These players tend to use various emulators to run the game on their PC. Gameloop emulator is the most popular choice among the players.

What is Gameloop?

Gameloop, formerly known as Tencent Gaming Buddy, is an emulator which enables the players to play various mobile games on their PC. This is the most commonly used emulator because it is developed by Tencent themselves.

How to download PUBG Mobile lite-on Gameloop

Here are the steps to download and play PUBG Mobile lite on your desktop:

Step 1: Download and install the official emulator from the GameLoop website.

Step 2: The players cannot download the game directly on Gameloop. The players will have get the APK file from the PUBG Mobile Lite website.

You can find the apk file on their website

Step 3: After the installation of the Apk file is completed, click on the 'Add an App' option available on the 'My Games' tab.

Click on the add an app option

Step 4: Select the required file location and wait for the installation of the game to be completed.

However, it is important to note that the usage of emulators is prohibited in official tournaments. PUBG Mobile has also stated that the emulator players will only be pitched against the fellow emulator users. Even if a single player from a squad uses emulator, the whole team would be facing emulator players only.

