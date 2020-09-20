How to play PUBG Mobile Lite Global version 0.19.0 update on Tencent Gaming Buddy (Gameloop): Step-by-step guide and tips

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the renowned battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. The developers of the game frequently push out updates to make the game more engaging, with the 0.19.0 update having gone live a few days back.

Many players wish to play PUBG Mobile Lite on their PC or laptop. To do so, they are required to use an Android emulator. Several emulators are available on the internet. However, Tencent Gaming Buddy, now known as Gameloop, is one of the most popular choices among players.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to play PUBG Mobile Lite on Gameloop.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update: All the new features

How to play PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0 update using Tencent Gaming Buddy (Gameloop)

Gameloop (Image Credits: Gameloop)

Follow the steps given below to play the 0.19.0 update on Tencent Gaming Buddy:

Step 1: Download the Gameloop emulator from the official website.

Advertisement

Step 2: Install the emulator.

Step 3: Since the game is not directly available for download in Gameloop, you would have to add the game in the emulator manually.

Step 4: Download the APK file from here.

Step 5: Open the emulator and click on the 'Add an App' option available on the 'My Games' tab.

Step 6: Select the file and wait for the installation of the game to be completed.

However, it is crucial to note that the use of an emulator in PUBG Mobile Lite is not recommended. When the same query was posted to the discord admin of the PUBG Mobile Lite sever, the response was:

"No. We recommend playing on your mobile devices for a better experience. PUBG MOBILE Lite was launched only for Andriod devices. PUBG MOBILE Lite doesn't have official Emulator lobby like PUBGMOBILE Gameloop does."

Response of the Discord admin

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update global version APK and OBB file download: Step-by-step guide and tips