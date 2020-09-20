PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile and is equally as popular as the original game.

The game provides an engaging battle royale experience, and its developers frequently push out updates to enhance this experience further.

The 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite went live a few days back and brought in the ‘Survival Till Dawn’ and a new vehicle. Apart from this, several in-game bugs were also fixed.

Players can directly update the game from the Google Play Store, TapTap or by using the APK and OBB files. In this article, we will provide you with the download link of the APK and OBB files.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update global version APK and OBB file download: Step by step guide and tips

You don’t need an OBB file to update to the latest version of the game; just the APK file will suffice.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update global version APK: Click here

Follow the steps given below to download and install the APK.

Step 1: Download the APK from the link mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from unknown sources' option. If you haven't done so already, follow these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file. After the installation is complete, you can enjoy playing the latest version of the game.

Tips

#1 The size of the APK file is 565 MB. So, you must ensure that you have sufficient free storage space on your device.

#2 If you encounter an error message stating, ‘there was an error parsing the package’, you can consider downloading the file again and following the steps mentioned above.

#3 Close all the background applications if you are downloading the game using mobile data.

