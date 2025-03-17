How to play Rocket League in Split Screen

Rocket League is one of the best games to enjoy as a co-op in the split-screen mode. Even though the game can be enjoyed via online multiplayer or even the online co-op mode, there is something special about playing it as a couch co-op. This 2015 game still holds up pretty nicely in 2025.

If you are wondering how to play this game in split screen mode, we have provided a short tutorial for all the platforms including Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC.

How to set up Split Screen mode in Rocket League

Rocket League is backward compatible and can be played on older consoles as well (Image via Psyonix LLC)

Let's take a look at how you can play the game using the Split Screen feature on various platforms:

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5:

Start your PlayStation

Launch Rocket League with your main controller

with your main controller Press the PlayStation button with your second controller

with your second controller Using the second controller, select one of the following:

Get Started - To create a new PlayStation account or fully sign-in with an existing account. Sign In and Play - To sign in with an existing account. Once you log out, no game data will be saved to this console. Quick Play - No PlayStation account is needed. Simply choose this option to play Rocket League

Once you have signed in, you will return to the Rocket League Main Menu

Press Settings with the second controller

with the second controller Player 2 will then appear in the party lobby

Player 1 can then choose the Playlist for both players to play in

PC:

Connect your controllers to your PC.

Open the Epic Games Launcher.

Launch Rocket League.

Once in the Main Menu, Player 2 will press:

DualShock 4 Controller Options button Xbox One Controller Menu button

Player 2: Join the party.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S:

Connect all controllers

Player 2: Log in with Player 2's Xbox account

Launch Rocket League

Player 2: Press the Menu button on the 2nd controller

on the 2nd controller Up to four total players can join

Nintendo Switch:

For single joycons setup:

Start Rocket League on your Switch.

on your Switch. Player 2: Press the Minus Button (-) on your Joy-Con.

on your Joy-Con. Player 2: Log in to your Nintendo account or select Skip to use a temporary local profile.

to use a temporary local profile. Both Players: Confirm your controller by pressing down the SL and SR buttons at the same time.

For separate joycon setup/pro controllers:

Start Rocket League on your Switch.

on your Switch. Player 2: Press the Plus Button (+) on your Joy-Con or Pro Controller.

on your Joy-Con or Pro Controller. Player 2: Log In to your Nintendo account or select Skip to use a temporary local profile.

to use a temporary local profile. Both Players: Confirm your controller by pressing down the L and R buttons at the same time.

Rocket League was released in July 2015. The game quickly received massive appreciation and positive response from gamers, selling over 10 million copies. Even though it was originally released for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, you can play it on next-gen consoles as well, using the backward compatibility feature available on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The game also received a Nintendo Switch port in November 2017.

For more gaming guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

