How to play SMITE 2 Alpha Test Weekend

The SMITE 2 Alpha Test Weekend sessions have begun, with the first beginning on May 2, 2024. It will last until May 4, 2024, at 10 pm ET, but there will likely be many more of these to come as Titan Forge Games gets ready to launch the next in their second third-person MOBA.

There are two ways you can get into the SMITE 2 Alpha Test Weekends, with one of them being free (and random), and the other costing a little bit of money. We’ll go over what this means for you, how you can play in the Alpha, and what you can do once you’ve got access.

How to take part in SMITE 2 Alpha Test Weekend

You can pay to get in, or you can register (Image via Titan Forge Games)

There are two ways you can get into the SMITE 2 Alpha Test Weekends: You can register on the official website, or you can become a Founder. Becoming a Founder grants you access to the test sessions, alongside other interesting features. If you simply sign up, keep an eye on your email to see if you get in.

However, if you’re like me and are a long-time fan of SMITE, it’s worth investing in the Founder’s Pack - at the very least, the first tier. It costs roughly the same as the original SMITE Ultimate God Pack does, and has the same benefit: You’ll unlock every God as it comes out, forever.

The basic Founder’s Pack costs $29.99, and the other editions run for $59.99 and $99.99, and each has more cosmetics and rewards. Once you’re in and have installed the SMITE 2 Playtest file, just select Play Conquest to queue up for a random match. You can also join a public lobby, or set up your own Public/Private Lobby by selecting Change Game Mode, then Create Custom Lobby.

What Gods/Game Modes are available in SMITE 2 Alpha Test?

All of the current gods available in the Alpha Testing phase (Image via Titan Forge Games)

At the time of writing, only a select amount of gods are in the SMITE 2 Alpha Test. It offers players a blend of character archetypes and skill levels - because not everyone diving into the Alpha is going to be an experienced player. Some newcomers may simply want to finally give the game a try during the SMITE 2 Alpha Test Weekend.

Here are all of the current gods:

Anhur

Anubis

Athena

Bacchus

Bellona

Cernunnos

Chaac

Fenrir

Kukulkan

Loki

Neith

Odin

Ymir

Zeus

Sorry, Arena fans, there’s only one mode in the game right now: Conquest. We can only assume that Arena and the other modes will come to the testing phase later on, but right now, you can only play the classic 5 vs. 5 Conquest Mode that the game is known for.

The reveal of SMITE 2 was something that excited many content creators, as well as this writer. There is no release date, but it is scheduled to go out later in 2024.