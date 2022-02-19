How to play as Tzeentch in Total War: Warhammer 3

Players of Total War: Warhammer 3 looking for a more sinister and manipulative approach to combat, should look to align themselves with Tzeentch, the God of Manipulation in the Warhammer universe, one of the Chaos Gods. Using deceptive magic, cunning and sleight of hand tactics, players who utilize the skills brought to them by Tzeentch will see themselves dominating the battlefield.

Deception and manipulation in order to prosper in Total War: Warhammer 3

To gain the most out of aligning with Tzeentch in Total War: Warhammer 3, players need to be familiar with the specific abilities that the alliance will bring to the table. The specialities that players are able to unlock with this faction are:

Teleportation

Grimoires

Winds of Magic Manipulation

Changing of the Ways

Access to Tzeentch's Army

Learning to make good use of these specific skills and abilities will see players having great success during the campaigns they run.

Having access to teleportation can surprise enemy troops and catch them unaware

Able to surprise their foes with magical teleporation, the foes of Tzeentch never stood a chance (Image via Creative Assembly)

Being able to make use of the teleportation ability is obviously quite potent in battlefield manipulation. The sudden movement capabilities of being able to instantly travel anywhere on the map is a huge benefit to any army. At first, troops will only be able to move anywhere with this ability. But further exploration into this ability will also allow the troops to instantly attack, sure to cause significant disruption on the battlefield.

Grimoires are a specific resource that players can gain from battling and building

Of course, gaining knowledge is important to a being that thrives on manipulation and deception, with Grimoires being a unique resource to the Tzeentch armies. Able to gain this resource from buildings, defeating enemies in battle, and also from quests, players need to save up this luxury resource to use for researching newer upgrades.

Tzeentch followers are able to change the amount of magic in a region with the Winds of Magic ability

All that book (Grimoire) reading finally pays off in Total War: Warhammer 3 (Image via Creative Assembly)

Having a lot of magical knowledge from Grimoires is sure to come in handy. For this reason, Tzeentch is able to directly control the amount of magic in a region using the Winds of Magic. First, players must fully control a province in order to manipulate the magical levels by increasing or decreasing it. This is vital for balancing magical energies during battle.

Using manipulative tactics to a players benefit with Changing of the Ways

When it comes to manipulating the areas around them, the Tzeentch armies are the indisputable champions. Using the Changing of the Ways ability, players can do things such as Halt Faction, Transfer Settlement and Force War. This can help change the landscape to favor the player by manipulating the lands around them and causing problems for anyone foolish enough to stand in their way.

An army of magical forces at a player's fingertips

Players of Total War: Warhammer 3 have tons of troops and tactics at their disposal (Image via Creative Assembly)

Players who choose to play as the Tzeentch army in Total War: Warhammer 3 will have a wide range of magical forces available to dispatch their foes. Wrapped in magical regenerating shields, these magical forces are able to wreak havoc on their enemies from afar. Players will have no problem taking care of anything that stands in their way when wielding these powerful magical forces.

Edited by Atul S