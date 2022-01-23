Total War: Warhammer III races listed

As February comes closer, so does the release of Total War: Warhammer III, with the hotly anticipated release almost ready for its worldwide debut.

Developed by Creative Assembly and Feral Interactive, Total War: Warhammer III will be the next significant addition coming to the Total War series. The upcoming instalment will continue its legacy of mixing turn-based battles with real-time strategy.

The 2022 release will be the third mainstream release of the Total War series, which will be set in the fictional world of Warhammer.

The Warhammer series is not only famous for its grand battles and requirements of deep-thinking strategies, but it's also well-known for the different races which are found in the game.

Players have great news on this front as eight races have already been confirmed as Warhammer III. With the game's release on February 17, all the players will engage with and against these races.

Total War: Warhammer III has already confirmed the races in the game

Race forms an integral part of the games in the Warhammer series and is an area that lets the players choose the way they want to play. Both of the previous two instalments in the series had their races.

As per news, Warhammer III will be no different, and eight races have already been confirmed. Out of all the available races, one race will be unlockable via a DLC, while the remaining seven will come with a base copy of Total War: Warhammer III.

All eight confirmed races

Legion of Chaos (Chaos Undivided)

Kislev

Khorne

Nurgle

Tzeentch

Slaanesh

Cathay

Ogre Kingdoms (DLC)

The biggest news involving races in Warhammer III is undoubtedly the debut of the Grand Cathay race. Grand Cathay is arguably Warhammer III's analogue of China. Although it has been present for a long time, it's only in 2022 that the race is being given a good addition.

As mentioned before, Ogre Kingdoms is a DLC and will have to be bought separately as an expansion. However, Total War: Warhammer III players can obtain it at no additional cost if they either pre-order or buy the game within the first week of its release.

Published by Sega, Total War: Warhammer III is being released for PCs and is available for pre-order across all major outlets, including Steam and the Epic Games Store.

