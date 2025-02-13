How to potentially fix the 'Error Saving File' issue in Civilization 7

Civilization 7 had a somewhat rough release. Despite the title coming out in the middle of major hype, the seventh installment of the Civilization series had some major optimization issues. Apart from the crashing and lagging on PC, many gamers are facing issues while saving the game as well.

Not to mention, being able to save your progress in a game like Civilization is extremely important considering that even a slight mistake can ruin your progress. Hence, being able to save the game and then load it later can help you undo any mistake.

This article will look to provide potential fixes to the 'Error Saving File' issue in Civilisation 7.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive more official patches from 2K.

Civilization 7: Potential fixes to solve the 'Error Saving File' bug

1) Make sure Civilization 7 is not blocked by Windows Security and your firewall

Disable your anti-virus to solve this issue in Civ 7 (Image via 2K)

If you have a third-party anti-virus software installed, either turn it off or uninstall it. Anti-virus software can often lead to trouble while gaming. If this does not resolve your problem, follow these steps:

Press the Windows button on your keyboard and search for 'Windows Security'.

Click on 'Virus and Threat Protection'.

Open 'Virus & Threat protection Settings'.

Click on 'Manage Settings' and then scroll down to 'Controlled Folder Access'.

Select 'Manage Controlled Folder Access' and then click on 'Allow an App through Controlled Folder Access'.

Select 'Yes' on 'Windows Security Prompt' and then click on 'Add an Allowed App'.

If Civilization 7 was blocked by default, it will appear under 'Recently blocked Apps'.

If blocked, unblock Civilization 7 from here.

2) Check 'Documents' folder name

The 'Documents' folder which is present under 'This PC' on Windows is the default folder where game files are saved. While the files are saved under 'My Games', this folder is located inside the 'Documents' folder. In case your Documents folder is named something else, or has a Driver letter name, it can be the reason behind this problem. Civilization 7 might be having trouble locating your 'Documents' folder.

To fix this, follow these steps:

Click on the search bar and type 'regedit' to open the Registry Editor.

Click 'View' and make sure 'Address Bar' is turned on.

Paste this into the Address Bar at the top and hit Enter 'HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\User Shell Folders'

For more such gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

