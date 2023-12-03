Overwatch 2 (OW2) Season 8 is coming out soon, and those who want to be one step ahead of the crowd can pre-load the entire update content beforehand. This feature is exclusive to PlayStation and PC players who use Battle.net to play Overwatch 2.

From the launch of a new Hero to seeing a competitive ladder reset, players should get their grinding boots ready, as Season 8 has some promising content set in store for the community.

This article provides a detailed guide for pre-downloading the updated content and discusses its size, along with all expected changes in the upcoming season.

Steps to pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 8 Call of the Hunt update on Battle.net

Before the release of Overwatch's latest Season, Call of the Hunt, all players who operate the game via Blizzard.net have the option to pre-load the entire update content. Season 8 has been scheduled for global release on December 5, 2023, at 12 pm PT, and here is how you can get your hands on the pre-load content:

Launch your Blizzard.net client and login with your in-game credentials. Proceed to the Games section of the client. Click on Overwatch 2 and navigate to the bottom-left of the screen, which will showcase the prompt Download Pre-release content. Proceed with the prompt and get your hands on the pre-release content.

Following these steps will allow players to keep their games updated beforehand and, upon the launch of the new season, directly get instantaneous access to the game's live servers.

Considering the high server traffic, having the content preloaded is a great way to ensure that you are one of the first to get access.

The update size has been confirmed by Blizzard Entertainment to be 3.5 GB, similar to the past seven seasons.

All expected content from Overwatch 2 Season 8 Call of the Hunt

Season 8 of OW2 has a lot in store for the community. It all begins with the release of Mauga on the live servers. This new Tank has garnered a lot of popularity ever since he was introduced during an official playtest hosted by Blizzard Entertainment.

Initially critiqued for not being "tanky" enough for the game, Mauga, with his debut in Season 8, will be stronger than ever, as commented by multiple developers during Blizzcon 2023.

Furthermore, the latest news from the game's official X (previously Twitter) channel indicates that Orisa is the chosen candidate for the upcoming Mythic skin for the Battle Pass. Considering her popularity, we can expect an inflated pick rate in the upcoming Season.

For more Overwatch 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.