How to pre-order Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land: Editions and bonuses

Atelier Yumia is an upcoming hack-and-slash JRPG title from Koei Tecmo that is set to be released worldwide on March 21, 2025. The game will arrive on both last-gen as well as current-gen consoles, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It will come in three different editions and is already available for pre-order via Steam, the PS Store, and the Xbox Game Store.

This article will guide you on pre-ordering Atelier Yumia on various platforms. We have also listed the pre-order bonuses and the differences between its various editions.

How to pre-order Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

Atelier Yumia offers a lot of pre-order bonuses (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Steam:

Open Steam and search "Atelier Yumia".

Open the official game page.

Click "Add to Cart".

Once you complete the payment, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed and played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store:

Open the Xbox Store on your console or PC.

Enter the game name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store:

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically be added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Nintendo eShop:

Visit the Nintendo Store and search "Atelier Yumia".

Open the game page and select between Digital Edition and Physical Edition.

Now, click on "Pre-Order".

Next, log in to your Nintendo account or sign up to create a new account.

Complete the payment and wait for the game to be released.

Different editions of Atelier Yumia and pre-order bonuses in the game

The game will be available in three different editions, whose details are listed below:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Athlete of Memories" Costume for Yumia

"Floating Object of Memories" Costume for Flammi

Exclusive Equipment "Training Wrist Weight" (Set of three, plus recipe)

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

The main game

Atelier Yumia - Colorful Collection

Costume palette changes for Yumia, Flammi, Viktor, Isla, Rutger, Nina, and Lenja (two for each character, 14 total)

Three "Puni Badge" accessories

Recipe for Puni Badges

Ultimate Edition ($119.99)

The main game

Atelier Yumia - Colorful Collection

Atelier Yumia season pass

Ultimate Edition bonus: "Black Rose Magician" Costume for Yumia

Pre-order bonus:

Atelier Yumia - Limited Photo Poses and Frames

Note: The pre-order bonus remains the same for all three editions.

