How to pre-order Black Myth Wukong: Editions, pre-order bonuses, and more

Black Myth Wukong's official release is drawing ever closer, and its pre-orders are live on Steam and PlayStation 5. Developed by Game Science as an action role-playing game with souls-like elements, Black Myth Wukong is among the very few AAA console titles to take full advantage of Unreal Engine 5.

Although the game had a rather lengthy development cycle, it's finally going to be released on August 20, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Windows PC. The title is also slated to be launched on Xbox Series X|S systems. However, the Xbox versions have been delayed, with no official release date given for those systems.

If you're on PC or PlayStation 5, you can already get the RPG added to your library via pre-orders.

Here's everything you need to know about Black Myth Wukong's pre-orders, editions, bonuses, and more.

Black Myth Wukong pre-order guide

Black Myth Wukong was first announced with a 13-minute gameplay trailer in 2020 as an in-development project by Game Science. However, given it was one of the very first titles to make use of Unreal Engine 5, it quickly garnered mainstream popularity. This was also mostly due to its incredible visual fidelity, animations, and unique art style.

Since then, the studio released numerous gameplay trailers, with the most recent being a CGI teaser showcased during the Summer Game Fest 2024, which was followed by the official release date and pre-order details.

Here's how you can pre-purchase Game Science's upcoming souls-like RPG on PC and PS5:

PlayStation 5

Go to the PlayStation Store on your PS5 (Note that you can also pre-order games using the PlayStation App for Android and iOS).

Under the PlayStation Store, search for Black Myth Wukong or look for the game in the "Pre-orders" section.

Choose your desired edition (Standard or Deluxe) and proceed to payment.

Once the checkout process is complete, the game will be added to your PS5's games library.

Windows PC (Steam)

Launch Steam on your PC and search for the game in the Store (You can also use the Steam app for Android and iOS to place your pre-orders).

After landing on the game's store page, select your preferred edition, add it to your cart, and proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the payment process, the game will be added to your Steam library.

Black Myth Wukong editions and pre-order bonuses

Similar to most AAA releases that come out nowadays, Black Myth Wukong is offered by Game Science in two different editions: a $70 Standard Edition and an $80 Deluxe Edition. Both versions come with a pre-order bonus, as long as you buy them ahead of the official release date.

Here's a breakdown of the Standard and Deluxe Editions:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Bronzecloud staff

Folk Opera mask

Folk Opera Almsgiving armor

Folk Opera leather bracers

Folk Opera buskins

Wind chimes

Selected digital soundtrack

The pre-order bonus for getting the game ahead of its release is the Trailblazer Scarlet Gourd, which is a scarlet-colored skin for the healing gourd carried by the game's protagonist, the Destined One.