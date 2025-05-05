How to pre-order Lost Soul Aside: Prices and editions explored

You can now pre-order Lost Soul Aside ahead of its official launch on August 29, 2025. The upcoming role-playing title from Chinese developers Ultizero Games will be released exclusively on the PlayStation 5 and PC. While Lost Soul Aside was initially scheduled to release in May 2025, the studio postponed it to August 2025 to optimize the game.

This guide covers everything you need to know about how to pre-order Lost Soul Aside and the rewards you can unlock by doing so.

How to pre-order Lost Soul Aside

Lost Soul Aside will release on August 29, 2025 (Image via Ultizero Games)

Lost Soul Aside is an upcoming RPG that draws inspiration from games like Final Fantasy 15 and 16. It will release on the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms on August 29, 2025.

Here is how to pre-order Lost Soul Aside on your preferred platform/ Storefront:

PlayStation 5

Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS console.

Search for Lost Soul Aside.

Click on pre-purchase, after which you will be directed to the payment page.

Complete the payment procedure.

Once payment is complete, the game will be added to your library.

Windows (Steam)

Open Steam and search for Lost Soul Aside.

Open the game's page and add it to your cart.

Check out and complete your payment.

The game will appear in your library once the payment is completed.

Windows (Epic Games Store)

Open the Epic Games Store using either a browser or the launcher.

Search for Lost Soul Aside.

Click on pre-purchase and complete the transaction.

Once you complete the payment, the game will appear in your library.

All editions and pre-order bonuses for Lost Soul Aside

There are two editions available for the game that you can purchase:

Standard ($ 59.99)

Base Game

Deluxe ($ 69.99)

Base Game

Three weapon fragment cosmetics: Genesis Thunder, Everlasting Ember, and Crystal of Abyss

Arena skin: Golden Blaze

Ruby Necklace health booster

Gemstone Badge XP booster

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Besides these, if you pre-order Lost Soul Aside ahead of its official release on August 29, 2025, you will receive the following as part of the pre-order bonus rewards:

Kaser’s initial reveal outfit: The Origin

10x High Potion in-game items

500 Divinity’s Gold in-game coins

Unless there is further delay, you can step into the shoes of the protagonist, Kaser, on August 29 of this year.

