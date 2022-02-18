How to pre-order Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports is the spiritual successor to Wii Sports and it has fans very excited. When the game launches on April 29, 2022 it will come with six different sports for players to have a go at. On top of that, a seventh, in the form of golf will arrive in a free fall update.

Pre-orders for the game are already live for those who want to ensure they have it the minute it is released. Through the Nintendo website, both digital editions and physical copies can be pre-ordered.

How to pre-order the digital version of Nintendo Switch Sports

Soccer

🏐 Volleyball

🏸 Badminton



Meet a new iteration of the Wii Sports series, #NintendoSwitchSports! Play motion-controlled sports such as Bowling, Tennis, & Chambara as well as 3 new sports: Soccer, Volleyball, and Badminton. Also enjoy online play across all sports! Nintendo Switch Sports launches 4/29.

Players can head directly to the Nintendo website to pre-order the game. The digital version comes at a lower price and allows the Leg Strap accessory to be purchased separately.

Just click on "Pre-order digital" and sign in with your Nintendo account. Enter the payment information and the game will put itself on the Nintendo Switch associated with the account.

Players can also use the Nintendo eShop on their device. Find the game in the Featured list or use the search bar. Select it, choose "Proceed to Pre-order" and enter the payment details to purchase it.

How to pre-order a physical copy of Nintendo Switch Sports

Back on the Nintendo website, physical edition pre-orders are right under the digital edition pre-order area. As of now, pre-order retailers can be viewed in the United States and Canada only.

Click on the corresponding flag and a map will appear if location information is turned on. Select the retailer that you would like to pre-order from and you will be taken to their website.

Some retailers allow physical pre-orders to be picked up at the store. Others require it to be shipped to an address. Enter the payment details just like with the digital version and confirm the purchase.

Each physical copy comes with a Leg Strap accessory. This allows players to strap a Joy-Con to their leg and use motion controls while playing one of the game's soccer modes.

