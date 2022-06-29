How to pre-order Pac-Man World: Re-Pac

In a wave of recent video game announcements, Bandai Namco Entertainment decided to announce Pac-Man World: Re-Pac, a remake of the cult classic, Pac-Man World. After the third entry in the franchise hit the market in 2005, the series went quiet. However, this announcement has many fans excited.

After Pac-Man World 3, fans were unsure whether or not they would ever see the gaming's favorite mascot again. However, in this golden era of video games, many beloved franchises and series are taking the center stage once again. But what about Re-Pac? Players are already asking questions.

One of the many questions potential players may have regarding this entry is where they can pre-order the game's copy. With the gaming market being scattered across many different platforms, from Nintendo Switch to PC, many players may not know where they can pre-order Pac-Man World: Re-Pac.

What we know about pre-orders for Pac-Man World: Re-Pac

A screenshot from the Pac-Man World: Re-Pac trailer (Image via Bandai Namco)

Before registering for a pre-order, players will need to know if they have a system that they can play the game on in the first place. Luckily, Pac-Man World: Re-Pac will be available on every modern platform, including:

PC

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

With all of these platforms receiving a version of the game, no one will be left out of the experience. With this in mind, players can start to look into where they can pre-order their copies.

PC

Pac-Man is bummed out about the lack of PC pre-order options (Image via Bandai Namco)

Sadly, players looking to purchase the game on PC platforms will be unable to do so. Though the game will be available on Epic Games or Steam, the sites currently do not have an option to pre-order Pac-Man World: Re-Pac and may not ever have it. However, players need to keep in mind that this doesn't mean the game is not coming to the platform.

This may change as the game gets closer to its release date, possibly after another trailer for the game is released. For now, PC players need to be patient when anticipating a pre-order option for the game as it was just announced.

Every other console

Pac-Man World's main antagonist: Toc-Man (Image via Bandai Namco)

Players on every other platform that the game is available on will be able to pre-purchase a copy of Pac-Man World: Re-Pac through a few different means. Of course, there is the obvious method of returning to the roots as gamers and going to Gamestop and pre-purchasing a physical copy there.

Players can also pre-order physical copies through Amazon. However, doing so has its risks. For players that want their copy right away, this may not be the best option as their gaming experience will be in the hands of the postage system. However, pre-ordered games usually arrive on or a day after launch.

Players can also pre-order physical copies directly from the Bandai Namco website. However, players will be required to create an account with Bandai Namco before doing so. At the time of writing, there is no way to pre-order digital copies of the game; however, this may change in the future.

