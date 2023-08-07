In a surprise reveal, Rockstar Games has announced Red Dead Redemption for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms. The Undead Nightmare expansion will also be bundled with this rendition of the iconic 2010 open-world game. This is a dream come true for fans who have been clamoring for a current-gen release.

With players excitied and looking forward to getting their hands on the game, the page is already up on the digital stores of both platforms. While it's not yet available for pre-order, let's go through the purchase process for newcomers.

Where to pre-order Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Nintendo Switch?

On August 17, the beloved Western experience Red Dead Redemption and its horror companion Undead Nightmare arrive together for the first time on the Nintendo Switch and modern PlayStation systems.

To put it simply, you can buy the game from their respective digital stores. There are no Special or Deluxe editions to fuss over, everything is included in one package. You should be ready to shell out 50 USD for this game, but that is when it goes live. As of now, Nintendo and PlayStation users can only wishlist the game.

To wishlist Red Dead Redemption, head to their respective store pages and click the "heart" icon. You will then be notified whenever the page is finally up. Then, you can proceed with the purchase. Here are the steps to do so:

For PlayStation 4:

Head to the PlayStation Store via the PS5 dashboard and search for Red Dead Redemption.

Click on the search result and go to the store page.

Add the game to cart and checkout.

This should add the title to the user's PS5 library.

For Nintendo Switch:

Head to the Nintendo eShop from the Nintendo Switch home menu and sign in to your account.

Type the game's name in the search bar and click on the result.

This takes you to the store page, where you can get the game.

Select the transaction method and proceed through with the payment and Red Dead Redemption will be added to the user's Nintendo account.

Red Dead Redemption releases on August 17, 2023 for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. It is not known if there will be a pre-load, so stay tuned for further details. A physical release is also planned for October 13, 2023.

Is Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Nintendo Switch a remaster or remake?



Disappointingly, it is neither. Popping up in previous leaks, the game seems to be a straight-up port of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 original. The port has not been handled in-house either. Independent studio Double Eleven is bringing the beloved Wild West game to modern platforms.

As such, you should not expect anything more than a resolution bump and cleaning up of textures to fit modern screens. We have no word on performance either. Given that this is a port and looking at Rockstar Game's past efforts on these platforms, 30 FPS is likely the target.

What is wild however is the choice of platforms. Even the Xbox One has been omitted for whatever reason. No current-gen or PC version is even more surprising. Red Dead Redemption did not get a PC release in 2010 either, as it arrived exclusively on consoles.

At least PS5 users can enjoy the PS4 version using backwards compatibility. Perhaps Rockstar has a discreet, enhanced rendition in the works? Whatever the case is, the lack of more platforms remains to be a downer for most gamers.