How to pre-order Silent Hill 2? All editions, pre-order bonuses, and more explored

The Silent Hill 2 remake, a game that survival-horror fans have eagerly been waiting for since its initial announcement back in 2022, finally has a confirmed release date. In the recently held PlayStation State of Play event, Konami and developer Bloober Team revealed the official release date for the highly anticipated remake. They also announced pre-order details as well as updated PC system requirements.

Although the Silent Hill 2 remake is marketed as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, it's also coming to PC (via Steam) on the same date. It is scheduled to arrive on October 8, 2024. However, players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition can play it two days early, on October 6, 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about Silent Hill 2 remake's pre-orders, editions, system requirements, and more.

How to pre-order Silent Hill 2 remake on PC and PS5

The Silent Hill 2 remake's pre-orders are now live on both PC and PS5, with an exclusive cosmetic bonus tied to pre-purchasing the game prior to the scheduled release date. Although the pre-order bonuses aren't anything that affects gameplay, they are still something that fans of the Silent Hill series might not want to miss out on.

Do note that pre-order bonuses can be claimed as long as you purchase the game prior to its release. As such, you can still get the bonuses if you purchase the game just a couple of hours before launch. That being said, here's how you can pre-order the upcoming Silent Hill remake on PC and PS5:

PlayStation 5

Navigate to the PlayStation Store on your PS5. (You can also pre-order games using the PlayStation App for Android and iOS).

Under the PlayStation Store, search for Silent Hill or look for the game in the "Pre-orders" or "Latest" section.

Choose your desired edition (Standard or Deluxe) and proceed to payment & checkout.

Once the checkout process is complete, the game will be added to your library.

Windows PC (Steam)

Launch Steam on your PC and search for the game in the Store. (You can also use the Steam app for Android and iOS to place your pre-orders)

After landing on the game's store page, select your preferred edition, add it to your cart, and proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Steam library.

All Silent Hill 2 remake editions and pre-order bonuses

Much like any other modern AAA release, the upcoming Silent Hill game comes in two different editions, a $79 Standard Edition and an $80 Deluxe Edition. Given that the remake is built for the current generation of systems, hence the $70 starting price. This has more or less become a norm for most AAA flagship releases these days.

Here's a rundown of both the editions of the game:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus cosmetics

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus cosmetics

Digital artbook

Digital soundtrack

Pyramid Head mask (pizza box）

48-hour early access

The pre-order bonus includes Robbie the Rabbit and Mira the Dog masks, which also serve as easter eggs and references to the original game.

Silent Hill 2 remake PC system requirements

Lastly, Konami has also revealed the updated PC system requirements for Silent Hill 2, following the release date announcement. Built using Unreal Engine 5, the upcoming Silent Hill title boasts some really hefty system requirements, recommending an RTX 2080 equivalent GPU for 1080p 60fps at Medium-High settings.

Here's a look at the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Windows 10 x64 Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-6700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 Ti or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 Ti or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device.

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Windows 10 x64 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 2080RTX or AMD Radeon™ 6800XT

NVIDIA® GeForce® 2080RTX or AMD Radeon™ 6800XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device.

Additionally, developer Bloober Team highly recommend using an SSD for the game, which isn't surprising considering Unreal Engine 5 requires faster storage bandwidth for most of its features.

