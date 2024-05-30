How to pre-order Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown? All editions, pre-order bonuses, and more explored

Test Drive Unlimited, the long-dormant racing franchise is finally back from its slumber, with Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, the latest entry in the series, finally getting an official release date. Developed for the current generation of consoles and PCs, TDU Solar Crown will be released on September 12, 2024, with pre-orders for the game already live on consoles.

While the game is published by Nacon, the development of the latest Test Drive Unlimited title is helmed by French developer Kylotonn (KT Racing). Much like any other modern AAA release, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is offered in multiple different editions, each with its own set of bonuses and perks.

Here's everything you need to know about Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown's pre-order details, editions, prices, and more.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown pre-order guide

Pre-orders for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown are now live on both PlayStation and Xbox. As of this writing, the pre-orders on Steam are yet to go live. However, TDU Solar Crown already has a store page on Steam and if you want to stay updated on when the game goes on sale or live for pre-order, you can add it to your wishlist.

That being said, here's how you can place your pre-orders for Test Drive Unlimited on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:

PlayStation 5

Open the PlayStation Store on your PS5. (You can also pre-order games using the POS App for Android and iOS).

Within the PlayStation Store, search for TDU Solar Crown or look for the game in the "Pre-orders" or "Latest" section.

Choose your desired edition and complete the payment process.

Once payment is complete, the game will be added to your library. You can pre-load the game when that goes live (Pre-loads usually go live 3-5 days before the official release date on PlayStation).

Xbox Series X|S

Head to the Xbox Store on your Series X|S.

Search for TDU Solar Crown using the Xbox Store's search function or look for the game in the "Pre-orders" tab.

Select your preferred edition and complete the payment process.

Once checkout is complete, the game will be added to your Xbox library.

All Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown editions

While Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will be released exclusively for the current-generation consoles, it isn't priced the same way as most current-gen AAA titles. Instead of being priced at $70, Solar Crown starts at $60 for the Standard Edition, going all the way to Gold Edition, which is priced at $90. Here's a look at all the different editions of TDU Solar Crown:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus car

Silver Streets Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus car

Silver Streets Pack

Beta access

2 days early unlock

Silver Sharps Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus car

Silver Sharps Pack

Beta access

2 days early unlock

Gold Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus car

Silver Streets Pack

Silver Sharps Pack

Solar content pack

VIP beta access

7 days early unlock

The pre-order bonus car is a 2006 Ford GT. Do note that early access to the game only applies to pre-orders for the Silver Sharps, Silver Streets, and Gold Editions of TDU Solar Crown, not the Standard Edition.

