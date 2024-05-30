Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown release date announced

After much anticipation, Nacon has announced the final Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown release date. The upcoming open-world arcade racer will arrive on the tracks on September 12, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. This will be preceded by an early access pre-order launch on September 5, 2024, for all the systems it is launching on.

As such, fans who have eagerly awaited the arrival of the long-dormant series can dive into it right away. Here's everything to know about Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown early access, pre-orders, and more.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is headed to modern consoles and PC

Players will be able to explore a 1:1 recreation of Hong Kong island in the upcoming open-world racing game from Nacon and KT Racing. Whether they pick the side of the elite, luxurious Sharps, or the unruly, underground Streets, both factions will compete in the Solar Crown racing competition to emerge victorious.

This comes as great news for fans who have been looking forward to the game since its initial announcement in 2020. Many had given up hope of seeing a concrete launch after the game was delayed twice over the past few years.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown pre-order bonuses explored

Each edition grants access to various vehicles (Image via Nacon)

With Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown headed to all modern platforms, players can grab pre-orders now to avail of bonuses. The game will be available across four editions: Standard, Silver Streets Edition, Silver Sharps Edition, and Gold. Here's what is included in each pre-order:

Standard

The full base game

Ford GT 2006

Silver Streets Edition

The full base game

Ford GT 2006

Silver Streets Pack

Beta Access

2 days Early Unlock

Silver Sharps Edition

The full base game

Ford GT 2006

Silver Sharps Pack

Beta Access

2 days Early Unlock

Gold Edition

The full base game

Ford GT 2006

Silver Streets Pack

Silver Sharps Pack

Solar Content Pack

VIP Beta Access

7 days Early Unlock

In other words, players who pre-order editions greater than Standard will be able to play the game before its intended launch date of September 12, 2024.

