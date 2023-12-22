Best racing games set to release in 2024: Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Le Mans Ultimate, and more

2024 is a big year for gaming, and this includes racing games as well. A variety of exciting titles featuring glamorous vehicles, ranging from F1 to muscle cars, will be made available to the community. Players can look forward to new entries in franchises with decades-old legacies, to all-new titles. Whether they are fans of arcade open-world titles or love the challenge of simulation games, every wish has been catered to.

As such, we have compiled a comprehensive list of some of the best racing games to look forward to next year. Expect to see many of these on not just PCs, but consoles as well, allowing various demographics to get in on the tire-screeching, adrenaline-pumping action.

4 best racing games arriving in 2024 for PC and consoles

1) Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

The Test Drive series has been in the racing genre for a while, and Solar Crown will arrive after a 12-year hiatus. With Nacon as the publisher and KT Racing as the developer, this brand-new sandbox title is more than just a racing sim. Return to the world of luxurious sports cars and lifestyle since the PS3/360 entry back in 2011.

Set in an open world Hong Kong designed to a 1:1 scale, players will participate in the titular Solar crown event for glory and riches. In addition to selecting various sports cars from dealers that have distinct handling, speed, and more, they will be able to engage in free roam across the realistic outdoors that feature a variety of distinct locales.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will be released in Q1 2024 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

2) Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

Developer Saber Interactive is back with a new MudRunner spin-off. Titled Expeditions, players are in for a rough time across muddy and harsh terrain across varied outdoor biomes. There are a variety of all-terrain vehicles waiting to be driven across challenging landscapes in search of engaging and valuable points of interest in this sandbox simulation world.

The tricky topology will not be easy to navigate, forcing players to utilize handy tools and equipment in the endeavor to progress. Whether they find themselves stuck crossing deep rivers, or faces with steeply inclined cliff-sides, Expeditions offers a physics-driven solution to every problem. How each player tackles these scenarios is up to them.

To be published by Focus Entertainment, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game will arrive on March 5, 2024, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

3) Le Mans Ultimate

The annual "24 Hours of Le Mans" event hosted in France gets a definitive video game racing experience with Le Mans Ultimate. Officially greenlit by the FIA World Endurance Championship, this upcoming racer from Studio 397 is an F1 fan's dream come true. Various sports cars across iconic brands such as Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin, and more are included.

Players will find themselves strapped into cockpits for enthralling races across circuits in real-life locations such as Spa-Francorchamps, Portimao, and even Circuit de la Sarthe. Whether in co-op or against AI, they will get to experience Le Mans like never before when the game arrives early next year.

Le Mans Ultimate will launch on February 20, 2024, exclusively for PC.

4) Horizon Chase 2

Fans of fast-paced arcade racers of years gone by will be immediately drawn in by Horizon Chase 2. Taking place across vibrant, color-popping tracks, they will engage in lighting-fast arcade races against other opponents to emerge victorious. While they will need skill and quick reflexes to stay ahead of the game, there are various collectibles to aid that effort too.

The traditional World Tour mode across single-player content is included, allowing players to adapt to its challenge and gameplay elements. Being good at the game will also help unlock goodies like cosmetics and new upgrades as well. If they want more, then there is multiplayer to go head-to-head against other real players.

While Horizon Chase 2 is already out on PC (via Epic Games Store exclusively) and Nintendo Switch, it will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2024.