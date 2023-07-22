5 fastest sports cars in GTA Online in 2023 (Fully Upgraded)

After the release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update, many news cars saw the day of light in Los Santos. However, some were removed from the game in an effort to streamline the browsing experience on automobile websites. This caused a change in the hierarchy of the fastest rides in the popular action-adventure title.

Additionally, you have the luxury of improving base statistics of vehicles via upgradation at certain workshops. Some even qualify for HSW Performance Upgrades that increase top speed and acceleration to a great degree. That said, here is a list of the five fastest fully upgraded sports cars in GTA Online in 2023.

Karin S95 and 4 more fastest sports cars in GTA Online in 2023 (fully upgraded)

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT debuted in GTA Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023. It boasts quite an ultra-modern and aerodynamic design that enables it to achieve an impressive top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h.

After applying HSW Performance Upgrades, the Stinger TT can hit a blazing fast top speed of 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h, making it one of the overall fastest cars in the game.

Players can get the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT for $2,380,000 from Legendary Motorsport. The cost of completely upgrading this sports car is estimated at around $1,038,325, including all Imani Tech upgrades.

2) Karin S95

The Karin S95 is an exclusive sports car for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players inspired by the Toyota GT86. While its base top speed is just 115.50 mph or 185.88 km/h, HSW Performance Upgrades can increase that to 155.50 mph or 250.25 km/h.

It accelerates rather quickly, but its handling is only average. Those upgrading from Old-Gen to New-Gen console versions of GTA Online can acquire the Karin S95 for free.

Others must pay $1,995,000 to get it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The cost of fully upgrading this sports car is a hefty $1,039,850.

3) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee is one of the oldest cars in the series, with appearances in games like Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto 6 is also rumored to take place in the same location.

As for Banshee's GTA Online variant, the sports car can either be obtained for free via the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack or for $105,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website. Fully upgrading it costs around $2,310,200.

Post HSW upgradation, Bravado Banshee's base top speed of 117.75 mph or 189.50 km/h gets improved to 153.00 mph or 246.23 km/h.

4) Penaud La Coureuse

Added with the July 20, 2023 GTA Online weekly update, Penaud La Coureuse is the latest sports car in the game. It has been described as a modernized Imani Tech electric variant of a 1970s French automobile and is based on Renault R5 Turbo 3E's 2022 model.

Performance-wise, the all-new La Coureuse features a base top speed of 114.50 mph or 184.30 km/h, which goes up to an impressive 142.50 mph or 229.30 km/h after applying HSW upgrades.

The Penaud La Coureuse costs $1,990,000 on Legendary Motorsport and can be fully upgraded for $334,880 in vehicle workshops like Los Santos Customs.

5) Annis ZR380

Unlike the other sports cars on this list, the Annis ZR380 does not qualify for HSW Performance Upgrades. However, it can hit a blazing-fast top speed of 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/h. This is the fastest base top speed in the sports cars category.

The Annis ZR380 can also be rigged with weapons such as the Mega Blade, Dual Machine Guns, and proximity mines. This sports car is available on the Arena War website for $2,138,640 and has a Trade Price of $1,608,000. You will have to spend around $2,689,870 to upgrade it completely in the game.

Poll : Do you think Sports Cars are the best vehicles in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes