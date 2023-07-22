GTA 6 leaks seemingly confirm Vice City and ViceYCity Hotel in the Downtown sector of the map

A leaked screenshot, allegedly from Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, has seemingly confirmed the return of a popular location, Vice City, and a new hotel named ViceYCity. The image was uploaded on Twitter by user @GTA6VIDEOS, who claims that the ViceYCity Hotel is enterable and situated in the upcoming game's Downtown sector. Fans of the series have long demanded more interiors and interactable buildings, which Rockstar Games might finally provide in their next release.

While the screenshot looks to be from last year's gameplay footage leak, no confirmation about its validity has been provided yet. Therefore, readers are advised to take all information in this article with a grain of salt.

Enterable ViceYCity Hotel and Vice City seemingly confirmed in GTA 6 leaks

CONFIRMED - Enterable "ViceYCity" Hotel confirmed in GTA 6 downtown - seen in leaks...



The most notable of all characters in the leaked screenshot is presumably Jason, one of the two reported GTA 6 protagonists. He is standing in front of a building whose name, ViceYCity, is indicated by the carpet laid out, possibly at its entrance.

The name ViceYCity Hotel alludes to the building being located in Vice City, the setting from Rockstar Games' 2002 release, Grand Theft Auto Vice City. If the screenshot is genuinely from the next game in the popular series, its location has seemingly been confirmed.

This fictional city hasn't been seen since 2006's Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories. Nevertheless, it is a fan favorite to this day.

Additionally, the new hotel is being claimed as an enterable building situated in Vice City's Downtown area. However, there is no way to confirm both of these claims. Recently, another image posted on Twitter was claimed as a part of the GTA 6 map. It showcased a few buildings and a network of roads, but there were no signs of a Downtown district.

Not having many enterable buildings is a long-standing issue in the Grand Theft Auto series, and this is also one of the biggest qualms that fans have with Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has yet to release official details about their upcoming title. Hence, there is no way to know if this issue will be fixed in Grand Theft Auto 6.

As far as an official announcement is concerned, insiders suggest that it may take place later this year.

