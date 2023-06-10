Le Mans 2023: Date, time, schedule and more for all regions

The 2023 iteration of the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans is all set to go racing this weekend, with the World Endurance Championship in full swing. Coming off the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps on April 29, the 2023 season of endurance-based multi-class racing is at its home ground this weekend.

Le Mans Circuit de la Sarthe plays host to the world's most prestigious and elusive title for any motorsports team or driver. With over 24 Hours of grueling racing to be done at the 8.4-mile-long track, drivers and teams will be operating in stints with crew members working on a single car.

This often tests man and machine's capability to the absolute limit, with racing starting during the day and the checkered flag flying the next day after a whole night of racing. To add to the jeopardy of racing on a dimly lit track at night, the 24 Hours of Le Mans also has multiple classes of racecars on the track at once.

Ranging from the fastest prototype Hypercars to LMP2s and sports car-cased LMGTE AMs, cars on the track have varied levels of performance and a huge difference in lap time between the fastest Hypercar class to the slowest LMGTE AM class.

This year's event also showcases NASCAR's Garage 56 entry driven by the likes of Jenson Button and Jimmie Johnson into the event as well.

Aimed to promote the sport to other regions in the world as well as showcase innovation, the Garage 56 is an exercise in innovation by modifying a NASCAR Cup Series car to run the endurance race in an exhibition run.

2023 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe: Full Schedule

The current week has already seen on-track action by various classes on the Le Mans Circuit de la Sarthe in the form of various practice sessions and promotional runs. Rain is predicted to make an appearance during the 24-hour event, which could add another level of treachery and difficulty to the already notorious event.

The full schedule for the iconic event is as follows:

Local Time (France) (CEST)

FP1: 14:00, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Qualifying: 19:00, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

FP2: 22:00, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

FP3: 15:00, Thursday, June 8, 2023

Hyperpole: 20:00, Thursday, June 8, 2023

FP4: 22:00, Thursday, June 8, 2023

Warm Up: 12:00 Saturday, June 10, 2023

Race: 16:00 Saturday, June 10, 2023

USA (ET)

FP1: 08:00, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Qualifying: 13:00, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

FP2: 16:00, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

FP3: 09:00, Thursday, June 8, 2023

Hyperpole: 14:00, Thursday, June 8, 2023

FP4: 16:00, Thursday, June 8, 2023

Warm Up: 06:00 Saturday, June 10, 2023

Race: 10:00 Saturday, June 10, 2023

UK (GMT)

FP1: 12:00, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Qualifying: 17:00, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

FP2: 20:00, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

FP3: 13:00, Thursday, June 8, 2023

Hyperpole: 18:00, Thursday, June 8, 2023

FP4: 20:00, Thursday, June 8, 2023

Warm Up: 10:00 Saturday, June 10, 2023

Race: 14:00 Saturday, June 10, 2023

Australia (ACT)

FP1: 22:00, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Qualifying: 03:00, Thursday, June 8, 2023

FP2: 06:00, Thursday, June 8, 2023

FP3: 23:00, Thursday, June 8, 2023

Hyperpole: 04:00, Friday, June 9, 2023

FP4: 06:00, Friday, June 9, 2023

Warm Up: 20:00 Saturday, June 10, 2023

Race: 24:00 Sunday, June 11, 2023

