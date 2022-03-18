What is the Garage 56 program that NASCAR is making an entry in?

NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports recently announced their participation in the renowned 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023. This will be made possible through a special entry called Garage 56. So what is this Garage 56?

Garage 56 was first launched in 2012 as a special single-entry class for innovative cars like NASCAR's new NextGen car, which debuted in the 2022 season. The unique garage entry enables the testing of new technologies as well as the promotion of creativity and innovation without detracting from a car's typical starting position.

This, however, is not the first time that the association has had a run at the event. Bill France brought stock cars to Le Mans for the first time on June 12, 1976, after negotiating an agreement with the event's organizer Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO).

The two cars that competed in the newly-created Grand International class included a Dodge Charger run by Hershel McGriff and his son and a Ford Torino driven by Richard Brooks and Dick Hutcherson.

The association's 2023 entry will mark almost 50 years of the sport's last outing at the 24H of Le Mans.

The Garage 56 entry is scored and listed in the official results but is not eligible for a podium or overall victory. Outside of the standard classifications, that landing location is regarded as a "class of one" and an extra entry outside the 55-car limit.

The Garage 56 program is expected to work with NASCAR on a proposed project for 2023. Pierre Fillon, president of the ACO, mentioned in his statement that:

“Garage 56 is a special opportunity at Le Mans since this race has been a leader in technological process for the auto industry over its nearly century-long existence. When the ACO receives an application for a Garage 56 program, we begin by talking with designers, team partners and suppliers in order to set performance parameters such that the program can be successful for everyone involved. We will continue to work with NASCAR and all their partners as they work toward their proposed 2023 Garage 56 project.”

NASCAR confirms Hendrick Motorsports to participate in Garage 56 entry

Speaking at the IMSA press conference on Thursday afternoon at Sebring International Raceway, NASCAR confirmed its plans to enter Hendrick Motorsports as the special Garage 56 entry in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.

They also discussed the technical aspects of the car and the driver lineup for the team, which will be released at a later date. They also included a customized version of the Next Generation Chevrolet Camaro racecar that will compete in its own class.

Hendrick Motorsports holds the record for most championships, points-paying victories, and laps led in the Cup Series, where they have won two of the four races in the 2022 season. Seven-time champion crew chief Chad Knaus will serve as the manager of the Garage 56 program.

