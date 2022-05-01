How to pre-register for Catalyst Black Early Access

Catalyst Black is an upcoming mobile game from the company that created the popular title Vainglory.

In this game, players will have to work as a part of a team. They will call upon the powers of different gods by obtaining special masks, and that is what helps their team win.

The game is set to launch any day now, and its developers have opened up the pre-register process.

Pre-registering for Catalyst Black is easy and can be done on the game's official website.

Pre-registration is now open for upcoming game Catalyst Black

Catalyst Black is said to have over 1,000 different gear combinations and will feature a drop-in and drop-out play style. This means players can join and leave matches freely with no consequence.

This takes away the long queues and wasted minutes of an extensive matchmaking process. Players who might be interested in this kind of game can pre-register now and see what it's all about when it launches.

This is what the game's official website looks like during the pre-registration period (Image via Super Evil Megacorp)

The game goes live globally for mobile devices on May 25, 2022. Here's how to pre-register and stay up to date on all the details regarding the game's release:

Head to the game's official website.

Click on the giant yellow button that says "Pre-Register Now!."

Enter a valid email address to be registered for launch notifications and for a chance to win some prizes.

Select the appropriate operating system between either Android or iOS.

Read and agree to the terms of service and check the box.

Press the new big yellow button that says "Pre-Register."

Pre-registration for the game can be done through its official website for both Android and iOS users (Image via Super Evil Megacorp)

Users on iOS devices don't have the luxury of pre-registering directly from the App Store right now. However, Android players can go right to the game's page on Google Play Store.

They will find a green button to pre-register on the page. Clicking on this button will let players know when the game goes live via the Google Play app. It will also give them the option to download it right then and there.

