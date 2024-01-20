How to pre-register for Order and Chaos: Guardians

Players can pre-register for Order and Chaos: Guardians' highly anticipated beta launch. NetEase Games is launching this team-based MMORPG in collaboration with Gameloft as the latest addition to the popular Order and Chaos franchise. The announcement trailer shared glimpses of some of the popular races and factions from the series, heightening the community's excitement levels.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide to help you pre-register for Order and Chaos: Guardians.

Complete guide to pre-register for Order and Chaos: Guardians

Here is a complete guide to pre-register for Order and Chaos: Guardians (Image via NetEase Games)

The official X account of NetEase Games posted the announcement trailer video on January 19, 2024, confirming the beginning of its closed beta test on January 24, 2024. Follow these steps to pre-register for Order and Chaos: Guardians.

Step 1: Click on the official pre-registration link.

Click on the official pre-registration link. Step 2: Click on the pre-register button.

Click on the pre-register button. Step 3: Enter your email address.

Enter your email address. Step 4: Click on both the checkboxes below.

Click on both the checkboxes below. Step 5: Click on Submit.

Note that the beta test will be available for Android users in selected regions.

How to watch the announcement trailer for Order and Chaos: Guardians

You can watch the trailer from the official website (Image via NetEase Games)

The official announcement trailer is available on YouTube, the official X post, and the game’s official website, where you can scroll down to click on the “Watch the First Trailer.”

Enjoy a brief preview of the title before you pre-register for Order and Chaos: Guardians.

Some features of Order and Chaos: Guardians

The title brings some of the iconic races (Image via NetEase Games)

Order and Chaos: Guardians will have nine iconic races and six factions from the popular video game franchise. The adventuring parties will comprise skilled rangers, powerful mages, magical beasts, mighty warriors, and other popular characters.

The developer has included some of the mighty bosses. Set in a fantasy world, the title will let players explore some monster-filled dungeons, fight against squads crafted by top players, and face mighty boss battles. Use your hero’s skills strategically and unleash the most powerful abilities at the right time to crush your opponents.

There are plenty of game modes that increase the replayability of the title (Image via NetEase Games)

The title also includes extensive game modes like Path of Despair, Mirror of Trials, and a PvP Arena.

The game has been crafted beautifully with high-quality artistic designs, character models, and more. The stunning attack animations and pet system of the MMO-style title make the community immensely excited.

Feel free to check out our page for more MMO title-related news and updates.