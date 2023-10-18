How to pre-register for Silent Hill: Ascension? Release date, features, and more

Pre-registrations for Silent Hill: Ascension is now open as per an X (formerly Twitter) post by @ReportersOnDuty, a reliable name in the mobile gaming community. Developer Genvid Entertainment promised the choose-your-own-adventure mini-series title back in October 2022. Since then, fans have been excited to see how the canon of Silent Hill will be impacted by their decisions.

After a year-long wait, the community finally has a trailer and an official release date for the game. Once you pre-register for Silent Hill: Ascension, the title will be downloaded automatically after release. This article will get into all the available details about the game and will also guide you through the pre-registration process.

A complete guide to pre-registering for Silent Hill: Ascension

The developers have kept the pre-registration process simple for gamers. iOS and Android gamers have to use a link to complete the process.

Step 1: Open the digital storefronts (i.e., Google Play Store or iOS) on your device

Open the digital storefronts (i.e., Google Play Store or iOS) on your device Step 2: Search for the game in the search bar

Search for the game in the search bar Step 3: Click on “Install”

Once you click “Install”, the game will be downloaded after release.

You can also find the game on your device’s digital storefront directly through these links.

Silent Hill: Ascension release date

As per current information, the title will be available on October 31, 2023, on Halloween night. If you pre-register for Silent Hill: Ascension, it will be downloaded to your device on that date. Then, open the app to watch the first week’s episode and send in your opinion on how the story should progress.

Key features

The title brings some amazing graphics (Image via Genvid Entertainment)

The title comes with plenty of incredible features. Here are a few:

The title will feature regular live story scenes where every day will be different from the last based on the player’s decisions and actions.

This title will allow the decisions of millions of its players to help in-game characters survive or make changes to their fates.

Besides, the stunning graphics of the title will also blow your mind. The dynamic streaming visuals on your phone will immerse you in the horrors of Silent Hill.

This Genvid Entertainment Streaming Series title asks you and the rest of the community to determine the fates of Silent Hill: Ascension's characters. Pre-register for this title now for free and enjoy the game when it releases on October 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET or 6 pm PT.