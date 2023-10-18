New Silent Hill Ascension trailer showcases some black magic influences, release date and more

The Silent Hill Ascension trailer was initially unveiled three months ago, but it did not provide an exact release date. However, Konami has now dropped a new story trailer that reveals the release date at the conclusion. Silent Ascension is set to launch on October 31, 2023. This Halloween, fans of the series are in for a distinctive experience, as the game is described as an interactive series.

Konami had previously announced multiple Silent Hill projects during their Silent Hill live showcase event last year. These projects included the Silent Hill 2 remake, Silent Hill F, Silent Hill Ascension, and Silent Hill Townfall. However, only limited details were revealed during that event.

Now, it appears that Konami is gearing up to release its inaugural project, Silent Hill Ascension, which aims to offer a fresh and innovative gaming experience to its audience.

Silent Hill Ascension story, gameplay elements, and more

The new trailer for Silent Hill: Ascension commences with chilling symbolic elements, offering a glimpse of ritualistic practices or dark magic in progress. This suggests that the game's narrative will be infused with elements influenced by cult practices.

Behavior Interactive is the custodian of Silent Hill Ascension, and the latest trailer reveals certain commonalities with Dead by Daylight regarding the dynamic between the hunter and the hunted. The trailer also introduced glimpses of horrifying creatures and various human figures. However, identifying the central antagonist or protagonist proved challenging.

The enigma arises from the episodic nature of the story, where viewers will actively shape the narrative's direction through real-time choices. These choices will hold substantial sway over the narrative's outcome and will be made available through the series' website and dedicated apps on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

You can control the fate of the protagonist in Silent Hill Ascension (Image via Konami)

Ascension will be available for streaming through weekly packaged episodes via the Sony Pictures Core app. This app can be accessed on various platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Sony's Bravia televisions, and select Xperia smartphones.

These episodes will comprise scenes influenced by the audience's real-time votes over the course of a week while watching Ascension. So, if you prefer to relax and enjoy watching how Silent Hill fans respond to character decisions, you have the freedom to do just that.

Silent Hill: Ascension is scheduled to debut on Tuesday, October 31st, at 9 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) and 6 pm Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). You can watch it on Android and iOS devices or access it through the dedicated Ascension.com website. Expect fresh interactive scenes to be released daily simultaneously, and the series is anticipated to continue for approximately six months, according to the creators.