Sony's platform is home to a plethora of outstanding titles. With the PlayStation, the Japanese gaming giant has solidified its place as one of the industry's major players. For decades, the PlayStation has been a successful platform due to the number of exclusive IPs available, all of which have exceptional storytelling, gameplay, or both. The sequel to such a game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, is scheduled to be released on October 20 for the PlayStation 5.

There are many games on Sony's current-gen platform, but only a select few are regarded as the finest by players. Let's look at a few of these titles, both those that are exclusive to the platform and those that are not, and which the fans consider to be some of the greatest.

Top-rated games available on the PlayStation 5 according to Metacritic reviews

7) Tetris Effect Connected - 93

Who knew Tetris could work brilliantly in multiplayer (Image via Enhance Games)

Tetris is one of the oldest franchises in the world. This puzzle-solving block-dropping video game series has seen its fair share of highs and lows. Tetris Effect Connected, released back in 2019, is considered a letter of love to the fans.This game is available on multiple platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The game beautifully incorporates multiplayer, where players can play competitively or have fun with friends in a co-op mode. It offers a little something for everyone, and gamers can either have a relaxing time or challenge themselves at harder difficulties.

People have loved this game's simplicity, as well as its calming music and entertaining multiplayer.

6) Hades - 93

Escape from the depths of Tartarus, while you slay hordes of undead (Image via Supergiant Games)

With the release of Hades, Supergiant Games established itself as a master artisan. The game portrays the story of Zagreus, the son of Hades, the Greek deity of the underworld. In a flash of rebellion, he attempts to depart from his father's dominion. To accomplish so, he must cut and slash his way out of the underworld using various weapons provided by his Olympus relatives.

Hades is a roguelike dungeon-crawler, and one of the genre's best. The game also has a spectacular art style, fantastic voice acting, excellent soundtracks, and a fun gameplay loop. It also provides occasional breaks from the action where Zagreus can talk with the various deities from the Greek Pantheon. You can also pet the three-headed guardian dog, Cerberus.

Hades is a great game of trial and error, with majestic soundtracks that enhance the gameplay. Fans enjoy these aspects, alongside the aesthetic art style that Supergiant Games' offerings bring.

5) Resident Evil 4 Remake - 93

Leon S Kennedy is back and with an important mission (Image via Capcom)

When it comes to horror video games, Resident Evil is one of the most well-known series. The original title, which was published in 1996 for the first PlayStation and then later in the same year for Windows, was a huge success. Resident Evil 4 was first launched in 2005 and Capcom released a remake early this year.

Although the entirety of the game was remade, the story stayed intact. RE4 Remake still manages to retain the creepy atmosphere and the survival elements of the original. The game also received a DLC, Separate Ways, which adds even more content and fills up a few missing links in the story.

Resident Evil 4 Remake received praise by critics and fans alike for how well Capcom managed to improve the experience while maintaining the original's story. The tense atmosphere also contributed to RE4 being one of the best horror games available.

4) God of War Ragnarok - 94

After Olympus, the angry Spartan seeks to dismantle Asgard (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

A PlayStation list would be incomplete without mentioning God of War. After the protagonist, Kratos, destroyed ancient Greece in his pursuit of vengeance, the series took a break. But his story was far from over. The enraged Spartan returned in 2018 with God of War, which is set in Norse mythology rather than the series' customary Greek setting.

God of War Ragnarok, released in 2022 for the PlayStation 5, improves on everything its predecessor offered while telling an even more emotional story about Kratos and his son going through the different worlds of Norse mythology. This is undoubtedly one of the best games available for Sony's PlayStation 5.

Because of how deeply the creators explored Kratos and made him a sympathetic protagonist who is attempting to atone for his errors, PlayStation fans adored this game. One of the game's highlights is the bond he has with his son Atreus, which was developed in God of War 2018. The experience is further enhanced by the breathtaking visuals, excellent voice acting, and enjoyable combat.

3) Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt - 94

Considered by many as the greatest RPG of the last decade (Image via CDPR)

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, was both a boon and a curse for the Polish developer, CD Projekt Red. On the one hand, it enhanced the studio's reputation as one of the best in the industry. On the other, it created a pressure of expectations from fans during the original release of Cyberpunk 2077. This, as is well-known by now, was something the studio didn't meet.

Almost a decade after its debut, The Witcher 3 is still regarded as one of the best open-world RPGs. It perfectly concluded Geralt of Rivia's story and provided a campaign worth a hundred or more hours. The game alongside, all its DLCs, is available on all platforms, including the PlayStation 5.

Witcher 3 is one of the most beloved titles of all time for a few factors. The plot is excellent, the graphics are fantastic, and the game seems alive since each character is so wonderfully constructed. Marcin Pryzbylowicz's work on the game's soundtracks also contributes to the overall experience.

2) Baldur's Gate 3 - 96

Baldur's Gate 3 was released this year (Image via Larian)

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of 2023's most successful games, and is regarded as Larian Studios' finest. It will come as no surprise if the developers' latest offering wins Game of the Year. Baldur's Gate 3 demonstrated to many fans that you don't need a large budget to develop a successful game; all you need is love for what you're doing.

The story and adventure are rich in substance, and the game's well-written characters, lore, and world-building have made it popular with many people, especially RPG fans. The title offers a rich character-creation system, and numerous methods to develop your choice. Whether you play on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, Baldur's Gate 3 is a masterpiece to be enjoyed to be enjoyed on any platform.

In recent years, the RPG market has been extremely basic and dry, and fans of the genre have wished for something more traditional. Baldur's Gate 3 was able to deliver on this while remaining relevant. Because of this, it became an instant fan-favorite.

1) Elden Ring - 96

Arise Tarnished, and become the Elden Lord (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring is a Soulslike game that is worth playing, whether on PC, Xbox, or Playstation. It is simply enormous, and is regarded by many as FromSoftware's Magnum Opus. The developer crafted a masterpiece by combining the best elements from all of its prior Souls titles, including Sekiro and Bloodborne.

You take on the role of a Tarnished in a quest to find the Elden Ring, which is set in the realm known as the Lands Between. The gameplay is the same as in all other Soulslike games, but this one takes place in an open world. You are free to travel however you like once you step foot in Limgrave. The game is stunning to look at, and there is a lot of environmental storytelling as well.

Elden Ring is regarded by the gaming community as one of the best ever created for a reason. Souls players' favorite formula remained unchanged by FromSoftware. Instead, the developer invested its resources into making a vibrant world, and you can find a ton of stuff in this game. A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin also contributed to the storywriting here, which helped create the masterpiece that is Elden Ring.

This concludes the list of Metacritic's highest-rated games available on PlayStation 5.