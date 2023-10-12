Dead by Daylight Halloween event 2023: Roadmap, rewards, and more

With October underway, Dead By Daylight is seeing a Halloween 2023 event. Called Haunted by Daylight, players of Behaviour Interactive's asymmetric multiplayer horror game can acquire new outfits, other store content, and more during this occasion. The DBD Halloween event is already live and is expected to last until the month's end, so players who have only recently jumped into the game can still enjoy it.

But what can players expect from this event? Is it worth participating in, and what rewards can fans look forward to?

Dead by Daylight Halloween 2023 event roadmap

The event began on October 3, 2023, and will end on October 24, 2023. Developer Behaviour Interactive has released a roadmap to inform fans about everything they can expect. Here is the rundown:

October 3, 2023: The Halloween event began with new official merch launching on the official Dead by Daylight online store. Fans can now purchase goodies like T-shirts, keychains, and posters.

The Halloween event began with new official merch launching on the official Dead by Daylight online store. Fans can now purchase goodies like T-shirts, keychains, and posters. October 11, 2023: A new Tome called COMMITMENT went live. It features Lore additions and Memory Fragments for The Oni, Feng Min, and The Observer. Furthermore, additional Challenges for characters like The Dredge, Dwight Fairfield, and Adam Francis are also included in it. This is the Tome 17 and will be accompanied by Rift 17.

A new Tome called COMMITMENT went live. It features Lore additions and Memory Fragments for The Oni, Feng Min, and The Observer. Furthermore, additional Challenges for characters like The Dredge, Dwight Fairfield, and Adam Francis are also included in it. This is the Tome 17 and will be accompanied by Rift 17. October 13, 2023: This is the day the official Haunted by Daylight livestream takes place. It will finally showcase all that the developers have in store for fans going forward, including some sort of "surprise."

This is the day the official Haunted by Daylight livestream takes place. It will finally showcase all that the developers have in store for fans going forward, including some sort of "surprise." October 18, 2023: Mark your calendars, for this is when Haunted by Daylight goes live. This includes Store Content like Void Realm, Tricks and Treats plus additional Seasonal Items from the previous year. Furthermore, this is also when new daily rewards become available for players to redeem until November 6, 2023.

Mark your calendars, for this is when Haunted by Daylight goes live. This includes Store Content like Void Realm, Tricks and Treats plus additional Seasonal Items from the previous year. Furthermore, this is also when new daily rewards become available for players to redeem until November 6, 2023. October 24, 2023: The Hallowed Blight skins will be obtainable as the Hallowed Blight collection becomes available on the store.

All Dead by Daylight Halloween event rewards

Here are various free login rewards players can claim throughout the remainder of this month during Dead by Daylight's Halloween event:

October 13: 20,000 Bloodpoints

October 14: 5 Rift Fragments

October 15: 50,000 Bloodpoints

October 16: 20,000 Bloodpoints

October 17: 75,000 Bloodpoints

October 18: 19 Rift Fragments

October 19: 75,000 Bloodpoints

October 20: 20,000 Bloddpoints

October 21: 5 Rift Fragments

October 22: 50,000 Bloodpoints

October 23: 20,000 Bloodpoints

October 24: 75,000 Bloodpoints

October 25: 10 Rift Fragments

October 26: 75,000 Bloodpoints

October 27: 20,000 Bloodpoints

October 28: 5 Rift Fragments

October 29: 50,000 Bloodpoints

October 30: 5 Rift Fragments

October 31: 100,000 Bloodpoints

November 1: 25,000 Bloodpoints

November 2: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dead by Daylight was originally released in 2016 as an asymmetric multiplayer horror game where four Survivors try to evade and escape a Killer who threatens to hunt them down. Over the course of its existence, this title has seen multiple updates and DLCs that added many iconic horror characters and villains for fans to play as.

The game is available across various platforms, including the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android and iOS.