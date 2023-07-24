Best Dead By Daylight sabotaging build for survivors in 7.0.2.

One of the more niche but fun gameplay styles for survivors in Dead By Daylight utilizes a unique form of support called sabotaging. It has been in this popular multiplayer horror title since the very beginning. However, this mechanic has undergone some changes in its life. That said, its core purpose has remained relatively the same: save your teammates from being placed on a sacrificial hook.

With how action-packed and engaging a sabotage-based playstyle can be, many experienced survivor players will want to try out a build specifically suited to such gameplay at some point. However, as this mechanic has changed, there have been different items and perks that work better with the modern state of Dead By Daylight.

So what should players bring into the fog if they intend on messing with an enemy killer in one of the most impactful ways possible?

What perks should survivors bring for sabotaging in Dead By Daylight?

Jeff Johansen running a functional sabotaging build in Dead By Daylight (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

The entire act of sabotaging in Dead by Daylight entails running to a downed survivor, remaining undetected by the killer, following them closely but also quickly to get to a hook before that foe, and finally sabotaging it.

Since there are a lot of moving parts and varying factors when it comes to achieving this, players can prepare for many different scenarios with different perks. One of the most important parts of sabotaging is where the saboteur must pursue the killer carrying a fellow survivor. As such, bringing the Breakout perk can make the entire interaction much easier.

It decreases the time required for a survivor to break free from the killer's grasp for as long as the user is nearby. This perk can be unlocked by reaching Prestige 1 with Yui Kimura from Dead By Daylight's Cursed Legacy chapter. Though a very niche option, it can make this style of play much more efficient.

Bringing a Sabotaging Toolbox is also very important in Dead By Daylight. That is because this is the only way outside of carrying the Saboteur perk to get rid of a hook. Since this option is incredibly slow, having the toolbox is a better use of time and resources. As such, having two perks — Streetwise and Built to Last — are vital to ensuring that this build is impactful even in the later stages of a game. Both those options specialize in keeping items charged.

Streetwise passively decreases the number of charges an item uses, and built to Last grants players the ability to replenish their resources by going into a locker. The former can be unlocked by reaching Prestige 1 with Nea Karlsson. Built to Last is accessible after obtaining Prestige 1 with Felix Richter.

The final piece to this build in Dead By Daylight is any exhaustion or chase perk of the player's choice. Sabotaging a hook and costing a killer their points will not go unpunished in most cases. This means that gamers will need to escape very fast to avoid being tracked down and tunneled by the murderer. Lithe, Quick and Quiet, and Dead Hard are all solid choices for this last slot.