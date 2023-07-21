What is "Facecamping" in Dead By Daylight?

Whenever a new player loads into their first game of Dead By Daylight and runs headfirst into the fog, they hardly know the finer details and unspoken rules of the experience. Both new killers and survivors are bound to make a few mistakes here and there, but at the end of the day, it is all a learning experience. One of these common mistakes that beginners make is Facecamping.

Facecamping is a tactic used by killers even up in the highest tier of rank and MMR. It is an incredibly unfun strategy to go against, but it does have some counterplay courtesy of some tools Behaviour Interactive has given the playerbase.

Facecamping in Dead By Daylight entails sitting in front of a survivor on one of The Entity's sacrificial hooks. Though many killers claim that this is a legitimate tactic, it is seen as a low blow among the community as it either puts the game on hold or forces one player to not play the game and stall for time while their team does objectives.

This is also a common strategy used by killers if they can swiftly identify the best survivor on a given team. Taking a strong or experienced player out of the game first can make picking off the rest of the team much easier. However, these skilled survivors will know exactly how to play in order to buy the most time for their team, most often resulting in a win for the surviving squad.

How to counter Facecamping in Dead By Daylight

Kinship is one of the perks used to counter Facecamping in Dead By Daylight (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

One of the best counters to Facecamping is to just wait out the kill timer. This gives players two whole minutes to complete objectives or open an exit gate if the hooked survivor is on their first hook stage. Though a bit difficult to coordinate in solo queue, using the perk, Kindred, tells teammates that you are being camped.

In addition to Kindred, players should pick options like Reassurance, which can be obtained from leveling up Rebecca Chambers, and Kinship, which has become a base perk since the license for Stranger Things was lost.

Running a sabotage build also nips Facecamping in the bud before it even has the chance to happen. However, this typically puts a target on the back of the survivor running it.

Is Facecamping viable in Dead By Daylight?

Thankfully, as Behaviour Interactive is picking up on this sort of toxic player behavior, it has been hard at work to find a way to remove this type of gameplay.

Moreover, Facecamping in Dead By Daylight, as it is now, is only a viable strategy depending on the number of remaining survivors in the match.

While four are still up, Facecamping is highly discouraged as it leaves three to complete generators and formulate a rush to unhook their ally. However, if three or lower remain, Facecamping becomes a tactic much easier to get value from, as there are fewer survivors to complete objectives and fewer bodies to secure a safe unhook.