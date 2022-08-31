Every Rebecca Chambers perk in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight has brought a new batch of characters from Capcom's beloved survival horror franchise Resident Evil into the fold. The first crossover happened last June, bringing Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Nemesis into the game. The sequel introduces Albert Wesker, along with survivors Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers.

Rebecca Chambers was a supporting character in the first Resident Evil game, way back in 1996. She's the combat medic for the original S.T.A.R.S. Bravo team. She took the lead role in the 2002 Gamecube entry Resident Evil Zero. Boasting a long and storied history with the franchise, she's finally getting into a crossover.

Rebecca Chambers' unique perks in Dead by Daylight

Like every new character in Dead by Daylight, Rebecca joins the game with a few unique abilities to her name. These powers serve her role on the S.T.A.R.S. team, making her a hugely capable ally with any survivor group.

Rebecca Chambers' three unique perks are as follows:

Better than New

As a skilled combat medic, Rebecca is extremely useful for healing her allies and ensuring survival. Her first ability ensures she leaves injured allies fully healed and completely improved.

After healing a fellow survivor, Rebecca also increases their action speed. This allows them to heal, bless, and cleanse up to 16% faster. The buff lasts until the next time they get hit, but Rebecca could always just heal them again.

Reassurance

Offer a helping hand (Image via Capcom)

Rebecca's second perk allows her to act as a calming presence, letting allies gain buffs just by being around her. Rebecca can calm the natural panic and give her friends a breather, even in the worst possible situation.

When a fellow survivor is hooked, Rebecca can get within six meters to offer them aid. The perk will halt the survivor's Sacrifice Process for up to 30 seconds. Players can only do this once for each person who winds up on the hook.

Hyperfocus

Finally, Rebecca becomes more proficient at tasks after substantial success. This allows her to become more efficient and gain greater rewards every time she nails a task.

After landing a Great Skill Check on a healing or repairing test, Rebecca gets a Hyperfocus token. She can carry up to six, and each one offers increased Skill Check Trigger odds and Skill Check Rotation speed. It also increases Skill Check Bonus progression. Rebecca loses her tokens if she gets a Good Skill Check or less.

Unlocking Rebecca's perks in Dead by Daylight

Rebecca is an interesting healer in Dead by Daylight, but some players might not care for her entire kit. If they just want one or two perks from the combat medic, they just have to level her up.

By prestiging Rebecca three times, players will get all three of her unique perks in the Bloodweb. This will allow them to add her powerful buffs to any survivor of their choice.

Dead by Daylight has made an interesting kit for its crossover characters. Rebecca has been upgraded from a minor character to a new face in the franchise thanks to her skills.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul