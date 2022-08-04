Dead by Daylight Resident Evil: Project W reveal - Playable RE characters and more

Dead by Daylight (DBD) is a multiplayer survival horror game that features various iconic killers from various horror franchises. Their latest expansion, Project W, will bring Albert Wesker from Resident Evil, extending their collection of famous killers.

The upcoming crossover with the Resident Evil franchise has long been discussed in the DBD community. And in 2021, the franchise added Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, as well as Nemesis.

This time around, Dead by Daylight is enhancing the franchise's roster of Resident Evil characters by bringing in three more individuals. Here's everything gamers should know about the upcoming Project W expansion.

Ada Wong, Albert Wesker, and Rebecca Chambers arrive in Dead by Daylight

Resident Evil is one of the most popular horror franchises under the banner of Capcom. Taking place in the fictional virus-infested Raccoon City, the series got a lot of fans interested in their universe.

On August 3, 2022, Dead by Daylight revealed the upcoming crossover with Resident Evil again and featured a new killer and two new survivors.

Making his first appearance in 1996, Albert Wesker will be included in the upcoming Project W expansion. Along with him, players will also see the debuts of the much-adored Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers.

In the launch trailer, Albert Wesker says the following:

"You'll not live to see the dawn."

This one line represents how determined the killer is when it comes to hunting his targets. Moreover, his intimidating voice is scary enough to instill fear in those standing in his path; it also fits the horror theme.

Both Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers will be playable in DBD, and fans are excited to see them. Like Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine, these characters will also have their own unique perks. These perks are yet to be disclosed by the developers of Dead by Daylight, but they will signify their specialty.

As for Albert Wesker, the killer will have his own special weapon, which is likely to be a shapeshifting hand. This can be determined from the reveal trailer; however, in gameplay, this can change a bit slightly.

The release date for the crossover event hasn't been revealed yet, and DBD developers only mention that it is coming soon. It will be available on all major platforms like PlayStation, XBOX, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC when it's available. However, it won't be available on the Android version as it is built for that platform separately.

