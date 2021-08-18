Dead By Daylight: "The Cenobite" perk breakdown

Dead By Daylight is following up the success of its Resident Evil chapter with another licensed DLC from the twisted world of Clive Barker. Chapter XXI: Hellraiser is introducing Elliot Spencer, a.k.a. Pinhead, the masochistic Cenobite from the Hellraiser movie franchise, as the game's newest playable killer.

Having recently been released on the Public Test Build along with patch 5.2.0, players already have the chance to try out the tormentor of souls. With a chain power that can be used to restrain survivors, his own map item in the Lament Configuration. He also has perks for both mindgames and slowdowns. Pinhead or "The Cenobite" can toy with Dead By Daylight Survivors before tearing them apart with his iconic chains.

Dead By Daylight: Pinhead's perk effects and analysis

Pinhead's perks have some variety, and introduce a new perk type similar to Hex Totem perks. Image via Behaviour Interactive

In the current PTB of Dead By Daylight, players are getting an early look at Pinhead's slate of perks. Although they are subject to some change before Chapter XXI drops, the basis of the perks themselves shouldn't change. Pinhead's three perks are Deadlock, Hex: Plaything and Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain. Their effects can be outlined below:

Deadlock: "You induce mental suffering by crushing any hope of escape. After a generator is repaired, The Entity blocks the generator with the most progress for 20/25/30 seconds. You see its white aura during this time."

As evidenced above, Pinhead has a little bit of a mix between slowdown and mindgames with his Dead By Daylight perks.

Deadlock may result in being an effective counter to generator rushing to a degree in Dead By Daylight, as it prohibits Survivors from stringing together generator completions in quick succession. Highlighting the generator's aura will also allow Pinhead players to hone in on the generator, which may have had Survivors working to complete it before Deadlock activated.

Hex: Plaything is clearly meant for mindgames, as the Oblivious status effect prohibits Survivors from hearing Pinhead's heartbeat while inside his Terror Radius. This allows for an element of surprise for Pinhead as his approach towards unaware Survivors can be obscured. Alert Dead By Daylight Survivors can still witness his approach and see his Red Stain, but others may react too late to escape the area. Cursed Survivors being chased by Pinhead will also need to keep an eye on him while Hex: Plaything is active, as a lack of a heartbeat will allow Pinhead to break off a chase with nearly no indication.

Scourge Hook: Gift of pain is a first-timer for Dead By Daylight, introducing the Scourge Hook perk type. This particular perk is part Sloppy Butcher and part Thanataphobia. Anything that slows down the game for a Dead By Daylight killer is helpful, as they have more time to rack up hooks and sacrifices for The Entity.

Used as Teachable Perks, each of these perks may have their place in certain Dead By Daylight builds. While they may or may not prove to be meta-worthy, there is some solid chemistry between the existing perks and Pinhead's newest assortment in Dead By Daylight. Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain very clearly fits well in slowdown builds including perks like Thanataphobia, Hex: Ruin, Sloppy Butcher, Pop Goes the Weasel, and Corrupt Intervention. As a Hex Perk, Hex: Plaything synergizes with Hex: Undying, but can also perform well with Hex: Haunted Ground.

As a generator-locking perk in Dead By Daylight, Deadlock can perform well with perks like Pop Goes the Weasel, keeping a generator safe from progress until a Survivor can be hooked and the generator can be kicked to reduce progress.

Edited by Gautham Balaji