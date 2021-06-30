Top 5 survival game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

The annual Steam Summer Sale is one of the best times to grow the PC game library.

Steam is currently the largest PC video game distribution platform. The annual Steam Summer Sale has become a tradition for gamers who wish to pick up new games for a steep discount. The 2021 Steam Summer Sale is taking place between 24th June and 8th July 2021.

From action-adventure to anime to RPGs, Steam Summer Sale brings in massive discounts on video games from all genres.

The annual Steam Summer Sale is underway

Survival games, as the name describes, are ones where the player has to survive. As long as the player survives, they get more rewards. The survival games include everything from survival horror to survival crafting.

Here are the best survival game deals during the Steam Summer Sale 2021.

Rust

Developer: Facepunch Studio (Facepunch Studio)

Price: ₹499/-

Rust is a multiplayer survival video game, where the player must gather resources to build structures and vehicles to survive another night

Klei Survival Bundle 2020

Developer: Klei Entertainment (Klei Entertainment)

Sale Price: ₹674/-

Included: Don’t Starve, Don’t Starve Hamlet, Don’t Starve Shipwrecked, Don’t Starve Reign of Giants, Don’t Starve Together, Don’t Starve Together Starter Pack 2020, Oxygen Not Included.

Klei SurvivAlBundle 2020 pack is 3 survival games, Don’t Starve, Don’t Starve Together, and Oxygen Not Included, with all of the DLC as well, to give the player a surreal experience.

Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition

Developer: Behavior Interactive (Behavior Interactive)

Price: ₹1,685/-

Included: Dead by Daylight, Killer Expansion Pack, Survivor Expansion Pack

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetric survival horror game, where one player takes on the role of the killer and 4 players take on the role of survivors. The killer aims to kill all of the survivors, while they attempt to survive.

Valheim

Developer: Iron Game AB (Coffee Stain Publishing)

Price: ₹476/-

Valheim is an open-world survival craft set in a Nordic-inspired world. Players must gather resources to build bases and survive from each other in a procedurally generated map.

Conan Exiles Standard Edition

Developer: Funcom (Funcom)

Price: ₹299/-

Set in the world of Conan the Barbarian, Conan Exiles creates a survival crafting experience. There is a Complete edition available, however, the DLCs are not worth the price.

