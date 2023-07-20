Best Dead By Daylight Healing build for Survivors in 7.0.2

One of the most important roles in Dead By Daylight is that of a healer. In intense matches between skilled survivors and killers, the former must be healed quickly to stage escapes and repair generators without issue. However, following the release of the seventh chapter, the game prioritizes speed over tactical supremacy and resource management.

With the release of the Made For This perk courtesy of the latest survivor, Gabriel Soma, many refuse healing from teammates, which can easily lead to a snowball victory for the killer. So how should players equip themselves to ensure an easy escape from the Entity's realm?

Best Support perks to take for Survivors in Dead By Daylight

Jeff Johansen sporting optimal healing and support built in Dead By Daylight (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Two great perks that work together in this build are We'll Make It and Desperate Measures. When the killer is not facecamping a survivor on a hook, these two perks ensure that teammates walk away from it fully healed. Even if the killer returns to the hook to attempt a trade, these perks can be great for a quick heal once the coast is clear.

We'll Make It is a base perk in Dead By Daylight that doubles the user's healing speed upon unhooking other survivors. This pairs with Desperate Measures as it boosts the user's healing and unhooking speed by 14% at max level for every injured, hooked, or dying survivor. It's an amazing perk for the latter stages of the game when quick healing is much more important.

Desperate Measures can be acquired in Dead By Daylight after reaching Prestige 1 with Felix Richter, much like the next perk that can be a valuable asset for this build. Built To Last is a common perk run for gen-rushers and flashlight users, but few consider its utility in a healing build.

Replenishing the charges in a high-level med kit can be very handy in long games against killers that camp generators.

Additionally, for those seeking a more generalist take on support, choosing Streetwise over Built To Last can be great as it grants lower item consumption rates to the user and nearby teammates. This also helps the game's pace by removing the requirement of hiding in a locker for 12 seconds to replenish charges. Streetwise can be acquired after reaching Prestige 1 with Nea Karlsson.

The final perk players should opt for is Botany Knowledge. This is a well-known healing build used by supportive players everywhere. This perk increases the base rate of the user's healing by 50% in exchange for boosting the consumption rate of healing items by 20%. This downside is canceled out by Streetwise.

Botany Knowledge can be acquired in Dead By Daylight by reaching Prestige 1 with Claudette Morel.

Best Healing Item for Survivors in Dead By Daylight

Official artwork for Dead By Daylight (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

The humble med kit is an item commonly associated with a supporting survivor. When in a lobby, those who see a teammate bringing a medkit into a trail typically seek them in times of peril. As such, bringing the best option would be a great way to ensure victory.

A Ranger Med-Kit with Gel Dressings and Abdominal Dressing add-on is the best healing item for a match as it provides great durability and healing speed boosts. Though rare in the Bloodweb, this item with these add-ons will make the healer a valuable asset.