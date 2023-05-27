Top 5 killers to play in Dead by Daylight right now

Dead by Daylight is a survival horror game from Behaviour Interactive. It was released in 2016 and remains one of the most popular multiplayer titles today. The game sees four survivors attempting to escape a single killer who wants to hunt and sacrifice them. There are 32 killers that players can currently pick up. These include original characters and those from popular franchises.

This article lists the top five killers in Dead by Daylight that players should try out.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Nurse, The Blight, and more are strong killers that Dead by Daylight players should try out

5) The Mastermind (Albert Wesker)

Wesker is a very fun killer to play with cool voice lines (Image via Epic Games)

Albert Wesker, or The Mastermind, from the Resident Evil franchise is a fun killer that players can pick up in Dead by Daylight. He has amazing mobility thanks to his power, Virulent Bound, which allows him to charge up the Uroboros virus to cover large distances.

When a survivor is caught mid-dash, Wesker infects the target and slams them into objects. The survivor becomes afflicted with the Hindered status effect when they are unable to remove the infection in time with a First-Aid Spray.

Wesker can also vault over pallets with his dash. This makes him an excellent chaser and a great generator patroller. Coupled with his unusually large terror radius, he can catch survivors off-guard and traverse the map quickly to keep them panicked at all times.

Dead by Daylight players can obtain Albert Wesker by purchasing Chapter 25: Resident Evil: Project W or with 1500 Auric Cells.

4) The Artist

The Artist is a terrifying killer when mastered (Image via Epic Games)

The Artist is one of the best killers who rewards good game sense and knowledge of the chase mechanics in Dead by Daylight. Her power is known as the Birds of Torment. It allows her to summon a maximum of three crows. On recast, the crows take flight and travel across the map in the direction they are cast in.

The crows have three main mechanics, depending on how far they have flown. They trigger Killer Instinct if the survivors are within their proximity, swarm them, and reveal them if directly tagged.

This makes the Artist an incredibly versatile killer. She is able to scout the map to locate survivors as well as end loops effectively. Proper positioning of the crows makes escaping impossible for survivors.

The Artist can be acquired by purchasing Chapter 22: Portrait of a Murder, spending 9,000 Iridescent Shards, or using 500 Auric Cells.

3) The Plague

The Plague becomes extremely irritating for survivors to handle over a game (Image via Epic Games)

The Plague is a unique killer in the Dead by Daylight roster. She is one of the most oppressive killers and is the strongest against uncoordinated survivors and those who do not understand her power.

The Plague's power, Vile Purge, allows her to vomit and infect objects such as pallets, windows, and generators. She can also use this ability to infect survivors. If they are unable to cleanse this infection with a Pool of Devotion, they become injured and cannot heal or be healed. Cleansing the infection turns the Pool of Devotion red.

The Plague can ingest the corrupted Pool of Devotion to upgrade her power to Corrupt Purge. She will no longer be able to infect survivors, but her stream of vomit can injure survivors. This ability only lasts for a short duration.

Dead by Daylight players can obtain the Plague by purchasing Chapter 11: Demise of the Faithful, spending 9,000 Iridescent Shards, or using 500 Auric Cells.

2) The Blight

The Blight is a terror in the killing grounds of Dead by Daylight (Image via Epic Games)

The Blight is a chaotic killer in Dead by Daylight. Since his release, he has been regarded as one of the best killers in the game. This is all thanks to his power, Blighted Corruption, which grants him the ability to rush five times as long as he bounces off objects in each rush. After the fifth rush, he enters a state of fatigue and has to recover.

When the Blight bumps into an object, he is granted the ability to do a lethal rush, which allows him to attack survivors while moving extremely fast while also breaking any pallets or breakable walls in his path.

The Blight's ability to cover incredible distances in a short period of time makes him a nightmare to go against in Dead by Daylight. It is also very hard to lose him in a chase, and completing the final generators against him becomes a big problem.

Dead by Daylight players can unlock the Blight by purchasing Chapter 17: Descend Beyond, spending 9,000 Iridescent Shards, or using 500 Auric Cells.

1) The Nurse

The Nurse has remained at the top of the gane since her release in 2016 (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

The Nurse has remained the best killer in Dead by Daylight for over seven years. The single factor that makes her the most efficient killer in the game is her power, Spencer's Last Breath.

Spencer's Last Breath allows the Nurse to blink two times without any add-ons. Blinking lets her move through terrain and almost every object in the game.

The Nurse's ability is often considered game-breaking, as it defies the basic rules of chasing and map traversing. She can reach locations through unsuspecting angles and end chases in a jiffy, thanks to her blink being able to ignore pallets and windows that survivors use to stay alive.

The Nurse is available for players to pick up as soon as they have the base game.

