Dead by Daylight patch 6.3.1 official notes: Several bug fixes hit Memory 708 voice line, Killer, and more

Dead by Daylight fans are being treated to a tonne of content ever since a massive update went live earlier this June. Now with the Halloween event, Haunted by Daylight, going on in full swing, there is indeed a lot that players are able to enjoy in the asymmetrical survival horror game.

The title got another patch update a bit earlier, which focused on fixing some of the major issues that Dead by Daylight was having after the Halloween event went live.

While the new content is something that players are loving, the experience was often marred by performance issues that many in the community seem to be facing. Hence, patch 6.3.1 is looking to fix some of the major bugs that are still quite active in the game.

Dead by Daylight is currently facing issues where a “voiceline in the Memory 708 in Tome 13 in French would repeat itself,” in another case, the Killer was allowed to “body block Survivors in the Racoon City Police Station basement stairway”. There was another issue “that caused female Survivors' arms to snap unnaturally when interacting with the Nightmare’s alarm clocks.”

Dead by Daylight patch 6.3.1 is looking to address all these issues in the game and more while looking to make the Haunted by Daylight event an incredibly memorable one.

Dead by Daylight fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up the official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Dead by Daylight patch 6.3.1 official notes

1) Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused a save error when switching accounts in game on Xbox.

Tentatively fixed an issue that sometimes caused outfits cannot be purchased error in the in-game store on WinGDK.

Fixed an issue that caused the wrong tutorial reward display.

Fixed an issue that caused a crash after finishing or leaving a match.

Fixed an issue that caused the killer’s custom match not to end when the last remaining survivor quits the match but stays on tally.

Fixed some number formatting errors when more than thousands in the Archives.

Fixed some text localization in the Archives.

Fixed a potential crash when trying to access the compendium after mastering a tome.

Fixed an issue in the Onboarding menu where the wrong character rewards are displayed.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Killer to be able to body block Survivors in the Racoon City Police Station basement stairway.

Fixed an issue that caused the flashlight aim to be inconsistent with previous releases.

Fixed an issue that caused female Survivors arms to snap unnaturally when interacting with the Nightmare’s alarm clocks.

Fixed an issue that caused Meg to not escape during the survivor tutorial.

Fixed an issue that allowed survivors to be able to carry more than one flashbang.

Fixed an issue where a voiceline in the Memory 708 in Tome 13 in French would repeat itself.

Fixed an issue where the voicelines in The Archives would not play for the Windows Store version of the game.

Fixed an issue that caused the Blight to be missing SFX when hitting the environment with a basic attack.

Fixed an issue where some Killers would have no sound in the menu.

Changed texture on the Dramatic Death charm available in the Tome 13 Rift. Note: The icon for this charm will be updated in the next patch. (All platforms except Switch & Stadia – they will have the updated texture and icon in HF2)

Added missing skeleton textures on the back of the Haunted by Daylight event reward shirts for David, Claudette, Yun-Jin and Jane.

2) Known Issues

Event intro movie might play again after every tally screen in custom game. To workaround the issue, restart the game.

A crash occurs when unchecking the Allow DLC Killers option in Custom Games.

Bloodpoint Offerings are not burnt when used and do not provide a Bloodpoint bonus.

Poll : 0 votes